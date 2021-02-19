Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the fall 2020 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Area students include:
Cainsville, Missouri
Joshua Schoonover.
Cameron, Missouri
Jonah Montgomery.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Matthew Anthony, Steen Anthony, Christopher McCarthy, Adam Rice, Taryn Thomas and Isaac Washburn.
Country Club, Missouri
Jackson Guck.
Easton, Missouri
Samuel Malita.
Gallatin, Missouri
Andrew Warner.
Gilman City, Missouri
Jacob Roy and Riley Still.
Kingston, Missouri
Michael Johnson.
Laredo, Missouri
Robert Urich.
Lathrop, Missouri
Remington Breuer and Austin Faulkenberry.
Maryville, Missouri
Tylan Drydale, Jase Haer and Jonathan Holtman.
Pattonsburg, Missouri
Carter Crone.
Platte City, Missouri
Grant Albright, Nicholas Corcoran, John Crawford Jr., Grant Dixon, Clayton Grisham, Alexandria Huntley, Cole Kostelac, Brennen Lee, Tristan Ott and Aidan Stone.
Ravenwood, Missouri
Nathaniel Schieber.
Rushville, Missouri
Sadie Kleman.
Savannah, Missouri
Alexander Fierros and Gunnar Rutherford.
St. Joseph
Maria Alvarado, Jacob Ball, Andrew Brunner, Lake Campbell, Ryan Dale, Tyler Dorsey, Danielle Dotson, Braeden Drag, Collin Gentry, Braxton Hardy, Lily Heeler, Justin Ingram, Alexander Rauer, Jaden Schottel, Tori Tolen, Joshua Wing and William Wise.
Stewartsville, Missouri
Caleb Kretzinger and Jacob Parkhurst.
Weston, Missouri
Matik Heskin.