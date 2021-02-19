Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the fall 2020 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Area students include:

Cainsville, Missouri

Joshua Schoonover.

Cameron, Missouri

Jonah Montgomery.

Chillicothe, Missouri

Matthew Anthony, Steen Anthony, Christopher McCarthy, Adam Rice, Taryn Thomas and Isaac Washburn.

Country Club, Missouri

Jackson Guck.

Easton, Missouri

Samuel Malita.

Gallatin, Missouri

Andrew Warner.

Gilman City, Missouri

Jacob Roy and Riley Still.

Kingston, Missouri

Michael Johnson.

Laredo, Missouri

Robert Urich.

Lathrop, Missouri

Remington Breuer and Austin Faulkenberry.

Maryville, Missouri

Tylan Drydale, Jase Haer and Jonathan Holtman.

Pattonsburg, Missouri

Carter Crone.

Platte City, Missouri

Grant Albright, Nicholas Corcoran, John Crawford Jr., Grant Dixon, Clayton Grisham, Alexandria Huntley, Cole Kostelac, Brennen Lee, Tristan Ott and Aidan Stone.

Ravenwood, Missouri

Nathaniel Schieber.

Rushville, Missouri

Sadie Kleman.

Savannah, Missouri

Alexander Fierros and Gunnar Rutherford.

St. Joseph

Maria Alvarado, Jacob Ball, Andrew Brunner, Lake Campbell, Ryan Dale, Tyler Dorsey, Danielle Dotson, Braeden Drag, Collin Gentry, Braxton Hardy, Lily Heeler, Justin Ingram, Alexander Rauer, Jaden Schottel, Tori Tolen, Joshua Wing and William Wise.

Stewartsville, Missouri

Caleb Kretzinger and Jacob Parkhurst.

Weston, Missouri

Matik Heskin.