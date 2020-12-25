Jensen Mayes of Lathrop, Missouri, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering this fall from from Iowa State University in Ames.
Most Popular
Articles
- One child dead, brother and mother recovering after being severely beaten
- Defense: Jail 'snitch' among 50 witnesses to be called in Nelson case
- Andrew County Sheriff's Office investigates murder-suicide
- Police respond to two shootings Sunday
- Police search for suspects after home invasion
- 20 Who Count: Dr. Jeremy Hunter
- Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Belt Highway
- Update: Power restored to St. Joseph Evergy customers
- SJSD board votes to end hybrid education
- 6 escape from youth center in recent months