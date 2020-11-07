Maryville, Missouri, native T. Justin Ross has gone from “making bad movies” in his hometown to producing a movie on the biggest horror movie streaming service.
All it took for Ross was years of hard work, failing, learning, second-guessing himself and, ultimately, earning praise from critics and an iconic director.
“There’s always the fear in the back of your head that we’re doing all this work, we’re killing ourselves for years and years to bring (a film) to life, is anyone ever going to really see it or respond to it or feel the way that we want them to feel for it?” he said.
The answer for the latest movie he produced, the Shudder exclusive horror anthology “The Mortuary Collection,” is a resounding yes. Sitting at 96% on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes and being called “a twisted tapestry of grisly fun” is what Ross considers high praise.
Growing up in Maryville in what Ross called a “storytelling family,” with his dad working as a professor of theater at Northwest Missouri State University and his mom being a playwright, telling tales was built into his DNA.
“I got bit by the bug early and never really looked back,” he said.
Renting movies that would serve as inspiration from the likes of directors like Sam Raimi, Steven Spielberg and Joe Dante, Ross said he knew filmmaking was in his blood. His undergraduate experience at Northwest Missouri State crystalized that feeling.
“The broadcasting department ... allowed crazy people like myself to use the equipment to go tell stories instead of news and sports and such. They were very supportive,” he said.
From there, he went graduate school at Florida State University, where he met his long-time collaborator, writer-director Ryan Spindell, who helmed “The Mortuary Collection.”
Where some people long to be a movie star or director, Ross said he gravitated towards being a producer, who he sees as the “coach” of the production.
“The producer is often times in charge of assembling a team of people that can work well together. They complement each other’s visions and passions and creative abilities to achieve very, very daunting tasks,” he said.
While he touched success as an associate producer on the 2013 remake “Texas Chainsaw,” a movie like “The Mortuary Collection” was something that’s been waiting for years.
Starring Clancy Brown (“The Shawshank Redemption,” “Thor: Ragnarok”), the movie follows an eccentric mortician as he tells several wild, macabre tales that he witnessed throughout his career.
“The term ‘passion project’ gets thrown around a lot ... But this one will probably go down in history as one of the projects that took the most passion to bring to life,” he said.
While Ross and Spindell worked on a number of horror movie shorts together, like “Kirksdale” and “Bundle of Nerves,” the dream of a making a feature film loomed in their minds. With something like “The Mortuary Collection,” which tells a series of stories linked together with an overarching narrative, it could marry their proven talents with that end goal.
“We love ‘Tales from the Crypt’ and ‘Creepshow’ and ‘Twilight Zone.’ These are strong influences on us. So the idea of getting to work in that world, and telling anthology-based story is very, very attractive to us,” Ross said.
For years, studios showed no interest in it. So Spindell and Ross raised money on a Kickstarter campaign to film a short to show its tone, aesthetic and concept. That became an award-winning horror short “The Babysitter Murders,” which is featured in the movie. Still, the doors kept getting slammed in their face, until Allison Friedman, a producer from a studio that originally turned down the project, came back to the table.
“She said ‘You know, I think I can scrap together this funding on my own,’” he said. “So we went off and started shooting this thing in earnest about three years ago. We premiered about a year ago at Fantastic Fest in Austin and sold to Shudder pretty quickly thereafter.”
With Shudder making a name for itself as the go-to streaming service for horror movies, the film has become what Ross and Spindell consider their greatest success so far. For Ross, it’s proof that people who live in small towns in Missouri can make it in Hollywood. But it will take hard work and, likely, all the necessary stumbles and second guesses to get there.
“There’s probably some high school kids in Maryville or St. Joe that don’t know that it’s achievable if you just work hard at it and pay your dues and, I like to think, are a nice person along the way. Eventually you’ll get to do what you want to do. It’s just a long road,” he said.