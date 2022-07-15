Since opening the card and gift boutique shop Manic Snail, owner Dana Massin has been thinking about plastic differently.
Selling a number of pens, markers and pencils, she wondered if there was a way to make their inevitable end be somewhere different than a landfill.
“I’m trying to be more mindful of the things that we use and how they impact the environment,” she said.
Teaming up with TerraCycle, a nationwide recycling program that offers to “recycle the unrecyclable,” Manic Snail is offering to take everyone’s used-up pens, pencils and markers and recycle them at no cost.
“Manic Snail pays for the service to recycle it. It’s a free service for the community, they can drop off their non-leaky writing utensils that are primarily made of plastic, and we’ll send them in to be recycled,” she said.
Items that will be accepted include pens, pen caps, mechanical and wooden pencils, highlighters, markers, marker caps, permanent markers and permanent marker caps.
Since starting the program in May, the shop has filled a recycling box with more than 15 pounds of writing utensils. Wanting to show that that’s only the beginning of what St. Joseph can do, Massin has a box intended to help recycle more utensils.
“We’re aiming for 20 pounds this time. Anything that comes from anywhere, anyone can bring in. (It) doesn’t have to be purchased here to recycle it here. (It can be) any writing instrument waste they can bring in,” she said.
In addition to the program, Manic Snail is trying to focus on the writing instruments it sells. In addition to plastic versions, it also sells pens made of bamboo, ground coffee beans and milk cartons.
Massin said Manic Snail’s goal isn’t to be a flawless store when it comes to saving the environment. It wants to provide a helping hand to those that are conscious about it in the area while practicing what it preaches.
“By no means will we be perfect in this endeavor to be more eco-minded. But every little bit helps,” she said.
Manic Snail is located at 124 S. Eighth St. It will accept writing instruments to recycle during normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.