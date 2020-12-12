In a little more than two weeks, Scott Killgore will stand in front of his congregation at Wyatt Park Christian Church for the last time.
Killgore, currently senior pastor at the church, will retire on Dec. 27. He has been at Wyatt Park Christian for close to 25 years, starting as an associate pastor.
While Killgore started his professional life in news radio, working in the industry for 17 years, he said since he was 18 he always had thought about going into the seminary.
“There weren’t multitudes of angels, there weren’t lightning bolts and claps of thunder, but just a very clear sense that was what I was supposed to do, and that just kept being affirmed as I was ready to make that transition from one career into seminary and then ministry,” Killgore said.
Killgore said his mentor Jean McCabe, the church’s former senior pastor, helped him find his path and is someone he still keeps in touch with.
“I don’t take it for granted, for example, the privilege I have every week to stand in front of the amazing work of art, that stained glass window, and teach,” Killgore said.
For Killgore, St. Joseph transitioned to home. He said his Northwest Missouri roots, with him being from Plattsburg, helped him be comfortable raising a family in St. Joseph and connecting with his congregation.
“I think part of why I’ve been able to stay here so long is because my roots are in Northwest Missouri, so my cultural background is here and I’m local in that sense, and I think that helps a lot in any community,” Killgore said.
Killgore said he has faced a fair number of challenges in his time with the church. Two that stick in his mind are the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 as well as tough times internally when the church found out a business manager had been embezzling money in 2012.
“That (embezzlement) was also a high point for me, because that’s the kind of event that could bring about a lot of blame game and finger pointing, and there just wasn’t any of that at all here,” Killgore said. “This congregation has just as part of its DNA being a pretty compassionate, caring and gracious bunch.”
Killgore said having more free time and not being on call like he was in the news business and since he has been senior pastor will take a bit of getting used to. But he said he will enjoy the opportunity to worship with his wife in the congregation.
Dec. 27 will mark an end to a chapter of Killgore’s life, but he said he plans to stay connected to the community as well as the church.
“Open up our pictorial directory to any page and that’ll tell you what I’m going to miss. I’m going to miss the people here,” Killgore said. “The fact that we’re going to be in town means I’ll still once in a while see them at the grocery store or something like that, but it will be different because I won’t be their pastor anymore.”