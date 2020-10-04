The St. Joseph Writers Guild hasn’t met in more than six months, but that doesn’t mean members aren’t busy working on their writing and exchanging ideas with each other.
The guild was established in the 1950s, although there were times meetings were few and far between. In the more recent past, the group has been meeting on a regular basis and is currently headed by president Samantha Fidler-Newby.
“We are just a group of fun people who love words,” she said. “We have illustrators, we have editors, we have people who have been published, people who want to be published, people who just like to write in journals, I mean, we are just a collective of individuals who love words.”
The Writers Guild usually meets on the third Saturday of every month, but the COVID-19 pandemic has presented some new challenges, including technical ones when meetings went virtual.
“A lot of our attendees are a little older, we have some snowbirds, they like to travel,” Fidler-Newby said. “Some of them have gotten stuck in other places, so they haven’t really been in touch with what we’re doing right now. But I do have about five or six individuals that come pretty on a regular basis past few months to our Zoom meetings.”
While more time at home means increased opportunities to sit down and write for some, anxiety and depression caused by worries over the ongoing pandemic can put a damper on creative juices.
“There are a lot of people I know where they get into a funk, and that’s depression, sadness, anxiety, because you don’t know what’s coming next kind of feeling. And that can be a catalyst, but it can also be a roadblock,” she said.
Fidler-Newby said she knows the struggle personally, but medication is helping her live with her anxiety. The adjunct instructor and published author has been working from home since the pandemic started, concentrating on her “The Thornless Rose” trilogy and a book series consisting of different genres sharing one literary universe.
“My brain has been jumping into those worlds a little bit and kind of flushing out some stuff. So that’s been helpful to have that time to do it,” she said. “I haven’t written anything brand new this entire time. I’ve just been working on projects. So if you’re a newer writer, that may be harder for them.”
In addition to her other engagements, Fidler-Newby also is a co-owner of Amazing Things Press, a small independent publishing company with titles in a variety of genres, including children’s books, fiction, non-fiction and comic books.
Amazing Things Press utilizes Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing tool, which gives authors and publishers the freedom to self-publish Kindle editions of their books or order hard copies from Amazon. While authors could publish a book on their own, Fidler-Newby said there are perks to getting assistance from a publisher.
“In reality, if you had the money to do it, somebody could easily do self-publishing and do it well. But it takes a lot of time and a lot of dedication to get to that place. Because you need editors, you need cover artists, I like to have beta readers, which are people who read a manuscript that’s been through editing quite a few times, but it’s not quite the finished product yet,” she said.
COVID also has put many in-person book events and conventions on hold, a blow especially hard on authors who have a knack for selling their materials in a personal setting.
“I do really, really well one-on-one, like somebody comes up to the booth and asks me about my book, I can sell it to him easy,” Fidler-Newby said. “Being online it’s much harder, because you have to figure out your audience and how to tune your advertising and your marketing.”
Despite the difficulties COVID has posed, Fidler-Newby looks forward to upcoming meetings and virtual events like the annual National Novel Writing Month project, held every November.
The next St. Joseph Writers Guild meeting is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, via Zoom. To keep up with the group, visit its Facebook page.