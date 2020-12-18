Missouri Valley College has announced its fall 2020 Dean’s List. The requirements for the Dean’s List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average, at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F” or “incomplete” grades for the semester. The following are students were named to the Dean’s List:
Braymer, Missouri
Amanda Sneed
Cameron, Missouri
Lamanda Baucom
Gallatin, Missouri
Megan Redman
Gower, Missouri
Alexis Livingston
St. Joseph
Brooke-Lynn Rush
Trimble, Missouri
Samantha Mumm
Weatherby, Missouri
Emily Brown.