Missouri Valley College has announced its fall 2020 Dean’s List. The requirements for the Dean’s List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average, at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F” or “incomplete” grades for the semester. The following are students were named to the Dean’s List:

Braymer, Missouri

Amanda Sneed

Cameron, Missouri

Lamanda Baucom

Gallatin, Missouri

Megan Redman

Gower, Missouri

Alexis Livingston

St. Joseph

Brooke-Lynn Rush

Trimble, Missouri

Samantha Mumm

Weatherby, Missouri

Emily Brown.