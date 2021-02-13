On Feb. 7, Restoration Church Pastor Tim Doyle took to the church’s stage for the first time in two months.
“When I was in the hospital, I wasn’t sure if this would ever happen again,” he said, speaking to the nondenominational church congregation.
After being diagnosed with COVID-19, Doyle spent 13 days at Mosaic Life Care, removed from everything that made up his everyday life, minus prayer, video calls and reading the Bible. He describes it as a test of human will and faith.
“It’s not just physical, it’s mental as well. After 13 days, you really begin to wonder, ‘am I ever going to get out of here?’ So you have to battle that too,” he said.
While Doyle was feeling the confinement of Mosaic’s COVID unit, he was not alone when it came to support and love. Members of his church like Chanelle Hall started a prayer chain that spanned the globe, with people in China, Africa and the Dominican Republic praying for his recovery.
“We’re just like, ‘OK, how do we pray? What’s God’s saying? How can we partner with heaven and just declare the word of God over his body to see his healing?’” Hall said.
On Jan. 1, Doyle said he started developing sinus problems, which he said are common for him during winter. Feeling drained of energy, he said he went into self-quarantine, and when his oxygen levels dropped he went to the hospital.
Once admitted, Doyle tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in Mosaic Life Care’s COVID unit, where he stayed with no outside contact, except doctors and nurses, for almost two weeks.
“No one comes in unless they’re in full PPE. So I never saw anybody’s face or body. The only thing available was a window like this [Makes a small window with his hands]. It was like an alien environment and I was the contagion,” Doyle said.
As news of Doyle’s health came rolling in, his international prayer circle went into 24-hour movements. Fearful for Doyle, Hall said those one-hour shifts that they went through led to moments of peace and understanding.
“There was just this profound moment where my prayers switched (from) passionate exaltations to just the love of the Father coming in and just showing me how he’s been taking care of Tim this whole time,” she said.
In the COVID unit, Doyle had one rule for himself: No TV or social media.
“All the politics and negativity. And frankly, all the COVID drama, I just couldn’t. I didn’t need that,” he said.
Instead, it was lots of video calls to his wife, who, among other family members, also was dealing with COVID-19. Not wanting to alarm other members of his family, Doyle said he kept some messages strictly to text.
“I didn’t want to FaceTime my grandkids because I didn’t want to scare them. They were scared enough,” he said.
Seeing only the hospital staff, Doyle said they started to become his new-found friends as their visits became frequent. He said his laughter, tears and stories they shared helped keep his sanity.
“When you’re laying there in the bed, totally helpless, and they’re the only human contact you have, they became family,” he said.
The prayers that Doyle’s supporters sent out could be felt by him. He said even in the darkest of times he felt the Lord by his side.
“Even in the hospital on my worst days, the Lord was very near to me. He was still ministering in such intimate, beautiful ways,” he said.
Not knowing when he would be released, Doyle said he was feeling less than hopeful. Throughout the week, his oxygen levels weren’t reaching the threshold hospital staff wanted. On the morning of Jan. 21, a nurse asked him to walk to see how his breathing was going. For the first time in a while, he was able to do it for 12 minutes on room air, as opposed to assistance from a machine. Ten minutes later, a doctor asked him how he felt about going home.
“I said, ‘First of all, let’s define ‘Home’ — what does that mean — like, the place where you live?’” he said.
Sitting at his home with his family, Doyle said his gratefulness for God’s grace and the support from others is hard to verbalize.
“Not every story turns out like mine and I’m well aware of that,” he said.
In a city where thousands of people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Doyle said he’s been fortunate. For others, he knows that’s not always the case.
“I’ve got to pastor people who didn’t get that outcome, that lost loved ones,” he said. “I know that life throws you stuff that isn’t fair and there’s no easy answers for, and I’m excited to love people through those times.”
On Feb. 7, Doyle was greeted with a warm welcome by his church. Kids held MVP signs, standing for “Most Valuable Pastor.” The praise team provided the score to Doyle’s brief speech.
“Our church was like, ‘We love our pastor.’ He’s given so much and it was such a joy to give back,” Hall said.
Doyle said the residual effects of COVID-19 on his health linger. He still has trouble with breathing and keeping his energy up. But he’s also more optimistic, feeling more loved and wanting to get healthy.
“I had no idea how sick I was until I started getting better. I went to a place I never want to go again,” he said.
When Doyle talks about the compassion God has shown him, the care that Mosaic’s staff shared and the support from the international prayer circle, he said he holds back tears.
“My wife and I sat on the couch to watch the livestream (of Restoration’s service). We weren’t boo-hoo bawling, but we were just so overwhelmed with gratitude for the people God has put in our lives,” he said.
On Sunday, Doyle will preach for the first time since December. Because of his lack of energy, he said it will be an abbreviated sermon. In addition, he’ll be busy writing a book about his experiences with COVID. He said he doesn’t want this moment of pain and grace to go to waste.
“It has really been a reset for me. I don’t thank God for COVID. It’s wicked. But I thank God for the scripture that says he works all things together for good,” he said.