Take one step in St. Joseph artist Pat Benedict’s home and there’s no doubt that she loves the macabre and spooky.

Images of witches and Frankenstein’s monster line some of her walls and shelves. It’s these same types of spooky creatures that have given her international recognition.

A lifelong 3-D sculpture artist, Benedict fell in love with making miniatures of ghosts, ghouls and witches, to name a few, in 2003. Since then, she’s established a faithful list of buyers all over the country and was recently featured in the United Kingdom-based publication Dolls House & Miniature Scene.

Inspired by her diet of Saturday afternoon creature features as a kid, as well as her current tradition of watching the horror movie show “Sveengoolie” with her husband, Benedict creates creepy, original works in her upstairs studio.

“I’ve got to get that vision. Sometimes that’s frustrating because you never know where your inspiration is going to come,” she said.

A classic art that dates back more than a thousand years, miniature work is one that spans the gamut of genres and types. Some focus on recreating elegant, classical settings, like an old-fashioned house or mansion, while others, like the kind that Benedict specializes in, skew toward the spooky and supernatural — not too far off from the art’s recent depictions in movies and shows like “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Hereditary” and “Sharp Objects.”

Where some artists focus on miniature objects and furniture, Benedict almost exclusively makes figures. A scroll through her Instagram page, under the name “woopitydooart,” shows pieces featuring witches doing things like dunking a mouse into tea, holding a snake hourglass and re-potting monster pod plants. There’s also crying ghosts, Yetis and Krampus. They speak to Benedict’s taste in horror, which is a mixture of goofy and macabre, but never graphically violent.

Benedict gives each of her pieces soul and a background, sometimes including a poem written by her son about the piece. That combination of artistry and character caught the eye of Sadie Brown, a writer for Dolls House & Miniature Scene based in Scotland.

“Pat has an outstanding skill for blending the fantasy nature of her ghosts and witches with a depth of realism in their expression, drawing you in to their individual character. You only need to stare into the hand painted blue eyes of one of her ghosts to be utterly captivated by her talent,” she said in an e-mail.

While Benedict is confident in her skills, she’s hesitant about putting price tags on her items. Instead of selling them in online shops like Etsy, she puts them up for bid on eBay and, as she said, lets the market decide the price.

“The market on eBay just works for me,” she said.

A piece by Benedict can sell for anywhere from $45 to $450, depending on its demand. While 2020 was a crippling year for many small businesses, she saw a spike in sales and bids.

“A majority of my collectors are in the medical field and they’ve been swamped and they’re still making an income. So the prices of my pieces have gone higher this year than any other year. But I think it’s also more of the time I put into my pieces, just slowing down, taking my time and enjoying it,” she said.

Originally a sculptor of larger pieces, Benedict got turned on to the craft by a friend. Since diving into it, she said she’s met a variety of artists who make her feel included and accepted.

“The miniature market is so wonderful. They show you how to do it, there’s not this ‘I’m not going to show you my secret’ kind of thing. It’s really a wonderful group of people,” Benedict said.

In return, Benedict has been passing on the craft to other people in St. Joseph through classes at Nesting Goods, which are on hold because of the pandemic.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get back to that after the pandemic kind of slows. I had great students and we had so much fun,” she said.

While Halloween might be seen as a time of celebration for Benedict, she said it’s actually a time for her to slow down and take in all the fun of October without the work.

“I do go through creative burnouts. So I’ll sit back for the next couple of weeks, I’ll watch scary movies. What I really enjoy is driving around St. Joseph and looking at the way people decorate their haunted houses,” she said.

Much like Benedict has a spooky side she likes to indulge, she knows others in the area do too. Through her art, she likes sharing that affection and knowing it’s reciprocated. To be featured on the cover of an international magazine, that’s not too bad either.

“Since I’ve been doing this, there’s a lot of people that have come up and there’s a lot of young artists. For an older artist like me to get recognition was just a great pat on the back,” she said.

Benedict’s items can be purchased at www.ebay.com/usr/woopitydooart. Her Instagram page is www.instagram.com/woopitydooart.