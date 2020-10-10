When the annual St. Joe Pride festival was canceled, local LGBTQ groups took it as a slight setback to their missions.
The event, which brings together allies and members of the LGBTQ community for a day of celebration and education, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the support continues.
At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, PFLAG St. Joseph, short for Parents, Families, Friends of Lesbians and Gays, will hold a safe, socially distanced “Come Out & Hang” meeting at Kris & Kate’s, 2330 N. 36th St. It’s one of the group’s first in-person meetings of the year and, its organizers said, an important gathering to have.
“October 11 is National Coming Out Day and we wanted to do a special event,” Carla Willis, PFLAG St. Joseph president, said. “We just want to be sure that we’re being supportive and advocate for all LGBTQ+ people, wherever they are in their journey.”
Advocacy during a pandemic is not easy, as members of PFLAG St. Joseph found out. After having to shut down the usual in-person meetings at the St. Joseph Public Library in March, members decided there was a such a need for support in the area’s marginalized communities that the weekly meetings moved to video conferencing apps like Zoom.
“We were very concerned that many of the members of our group or people who could or would be interested in our group might be stuck at home in situations where they were not supported and were not respected and might have a really hard time,” Willis said.
While navigating the rhythms of conversation on the app, Willis said the meetings were able to help lift people up and cope with their current situations. When they were able to meet safely again in person, outdoors at Krug Park in August, the connection in the group was stronger than ever.
“It was so wonderful to see people in real time and hear them talk about how they’re doing. I mean, nobody wanted to leave,” Willis said.
Focused on leadership, education and advocacy, the not-for-profit organization Midland Empire Equality Coalition has been more restricted during the pandemic. As the organizer of St. Joe Pride, the festival acts as the group’s big gathering and fundraiser for the year.
Still wanting to show support for people in the LGBTQ community, Midland Empire Equality Coalition asked people to submit videos for National Coming Out Day.
“We asked people to submit coming-out stories that we can put on the web page to kind of encourage those who haven’t come out, or those who have come out and are feeling a little isolated right now, to know that they’re not alone,” Daniel Ramming, president of the MEEC, said.
There are worries, Ramming said, that the isolation caused by the pandemic and lack of events like St. Joe Pride are putting some people in the community in a scary, uncertain spot.
“Without having (Pride), we kind of lose that connection. But it’s not necessarily the end-all. Our community has faced a virus before, that the government didn’t do everything we thought they should. So it’s not that new to us. And we know what not to do, and what not to do is put everybody at risk,” Ramming said.
Through social media, Zoom and a few in-person meetings, local LGTBQ groups want to be sure that they’re available for everyone, even with the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“I don’t think there’s really anything anyone can totally do to replace Pride’s impact on the entire LGBTQ-plus community and allies. But I think that coming together, positivity, support, fun and being able to be yourself — whoever you are, it doesn’t matter — it is important, especially during this pandemic,” Willis said.
The meeting at Kris & Kate’s
is free and open to the public. For more information on PFLAG, visit www.facebook.com/ pflagstjoseph. To learn more about MEEC, visit www.midlandequality.com.