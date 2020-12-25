This may be the season of making new memories, but a small group met Dec. 19 at Mount Mora in St. Joseph to remember the memories of veterans now gone.
Thanks in part to the tedious task of logging and tracking the graves at the cemetery by the members of the Mount Mora Cemetery Restoration and Preservation Association, Daughters of the American Revolution chose the cemetery to be a part of a nationwide event called Wreaths Across America.
LaDonna Duncan, president of the local chapter, said choosing Mount Mora was a pretty easy choice.
“It is the oldest active cemetery here in town,” Duncan said. “And really, it’s the most historic.”
Part of the mission of Wreaths Across America is to mark the graves of veterans who no longer have relatives living.
The ceremony included the posting of colors by Central High School’s ROTC students and the VFW honor guard provided the gun salute. Wreaths were placed in front of the World War I Monument that sits at the entrance of the cemetery for each of the seven branches of the military and one for the revolutionary war patriots.
According to Duncan, the earliest war of someone buried in the cemetery is the War of 1812 but most graves are from the Civil War and a lot of those relatives aren’t around.
Among those heroes includes Lt. John George “Jack” Schneider Jr., who was killed in WWI. His mother and aunt were part of the local chapter of DAR. After the ceremony, the current members placed a wreath at his grave.
“There isn’t anyone in the direct line left to honor him, so we do,” Duncan said.
Any nonprofit can sign up to sponsor a cemetery. If anyone wants to get involved, contact the local chapter of the DAR or go to the Wreaths Across America website to volunteer.