The Dance Arts Center Performing Arts Company started their 2022/2023 competition in Kansas City at the Groove Regional Dance Competition.
Solos:
Ali Everett performed her solo “I Saw Him Standing There” and received a Diamond.
Alice Brewka performed her solo “Screw Loose” and received a Diamond and placed 2nd in her division.
Annabeth Lippincott performed her solo “Joy” and received a Diamond.
Annalee McGhee performed her solo “PonDe Replay” and received an Elite Diamond. She placed 1st in her division, 4th overall in her age category, received a “Terrific
Tapper” award from the judges and received a convention scholarship from the competition.
● Atticus May performed his solo “So Will I” and received an Elite Diamond.
● Avery Pasley performed her solo “When the Party’s Over” and received an Elite
Diamond. She placed 1st in her division and 2nd overall in her age category.
● Brianna Roshenthal performed her solo “Let’s Dance” and received an Elite Sapphire.
● Briley Lindstrom performed her solo “Black Cat” and received a Diamond. She placed 2nd in her division, 5th overall in her age category and received a convention scholarship from the competition.
● Brynlee Safley performed her solo “Cha Cha Heels” and received a Diamond
● Camden Buhman performed his solo “Wave Rider” and received a Diamond.
● Carly Ward performed her solo “Where They From” and received an Elite Sapphire.
● Carter Shreve performed her solo “Underground” and received a Diamond.
● Chloe Buhman performed her solo “Silent Running” and received a Diamond.
● Claire Phillips performed her solo “Something in Orange” and received an Elite Diamond.
● Claire Phillips performed her solo “Love You Now” and received a Diamond and placed 3rd in her division.
● Eleanor Pilgram performed her solo “The Gift” and received an Elite Sapphire.
● Elina Sherman performed her solo “Burst” and received an Elite Diamond. She placed 1st in her division, 5th overall in her age category and received an opening number invitation.
● Ella Ham performed her solo “Ballroom Blitz” and received a Diamond and placed 10th overall in her age division.
● Estelle May performed her solo “Touch” and received an Elite Diamond and placed 7th overall in her age category.
● Evangeline May performed her solo “Baby I’m A Star” and received a Diamond.
● Hadlee Shreve performed her solo “Danger Zone” and received a Diamond.
● Hannah McBride performed her solo “Fireball” and received a Diamond.
● Hannah McBride performed her solo “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and received an Elite Diamond. She placed 1st in her division, 1st overall in her age category and received a “Solid Sounds” judges award.
● Isabella Lawyer performed her solo “ABC” and received a Diamond.
● Jace Keling performed her solo “Two of Hearts” and received a Diamond.
● Jaydaci Williams performed her solo “Cradles” and received an Elite Sapphire and placed 2nd in her division.
● Kyler Dunning performed her solo “A Place With No Name” and received a Sapphire.
● Kyrie Williams performed her solo “If I Were A Man” and received a Diamond and placed 2nd in her division.
● Kyrie Williams performed her solo “Cameo Lover” and received a Diamond.
● Lexi Perkins performed her solo “A Slave To Rockin With You” and received a Diamond. She placed 3rd in her division and 6th overall in her age category.
● Lily Phillips performed her solo “Halo” and received a Groove Perfection. She placed 1st in her division, 4th overall in her age category, received a convention scholarship and an opening number invitation.
● Lyric Williams performed her solo “Smooth Criminal” and received a Diamond.
● Mackenzie Weber performed her solo “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile” and received an Elite Sapphire.
● Maggie Musser performed her solo “Let Yourself Go” and received an Elite Sapphire. She placed 3rd in her division.
● Mia Seiter performed her solo “Love Is My Drug” and received a Diamond.
● Miya Drury performed her solo “All My Friends Are Fake” and received an Elite Sapphire.
● Miya Drury performed her solo “For Real” and received an Elite Sapphire.
● Mollie Miller performed her solo “Sunroof” and received an Elite Sapphire.
● Morgan McCauley performed her solo “Know You” and received a Diamond. She placed 3rd in her division and 10th overall in her age category.
● Olivia Beaver performed her solo “In My Blood” and received a Diamond.
● Reina Rodriguez performed her solo “Perfection” and received an Elite Sapphire and placed 3rd in her division.
● Sam Ward performed his solo “Brotsjor” and received a Diamond.
● Wendy Lippincott performed her solo “Cmon Everybody” and receive an Elite Diamond. She placed 1st in her division and 3rd overall in her age category.
● Zoe Cox performed her solo “I Am The Greatest Star” and received an Elite Sapphire.
Duets
● Alice Brewka and Chloe Buhman performed their duet “Friends” and received a Diamond. They placed 1st in their division, 3rd overall in their age category and received the “Perfect Partnering” award from the judges.
● Lexi Perkins and Zoey Hawkins performed their duet “Beat It” and received a Diamond. They placed 2nd place in their division and 6th overall in their age category.
● Ella Ham and Mia Seiter performed their duet “One Night in Bankok” and received a Diamond. They placed 1st in their division and 5th overall in their age category.
● Ali Everett and Elliot DeSchepper performed their duet “Party Go Boom” and received an Elite Sapphire. They placed 3rd in their division and 8th overall in their age category.
● Hadley Shreve and Malia Safley performed their duet “You Can Call Me Al '' and received an Elite Sapphire. They placed 1st in their division and 10th overall in their age category.
● Lily and Claire Phillips performed their duet “Rome” and received an Elite Diamond. They placed 1st in their division, 2nd overall in their age category and received the “Dynamic Duo” award from the judges.
● Jaydaci and Lyric Williams performed their duet “J & L” and received a Sapphire and placed 2nd in their division.
● Avery Pasley and Briley Lindstrom performed their duet “Breath” and received a Diamond. They placed 1st in their division and 3rd overall in their age category.
● Estelle May and Miya Drury performed their duet “Take Me Out” and received a Diamond. They placed 2nd in their division and 10th overall in their age category.
● Lyric Williams and Rebecca White performed their duet “AcCent-Tchu-Ate the Positive” and receive and Diamond. They placed 1st in their division and 9th overall in their age category.
● Elina and Liam Sherman performed their duet “I’m Number One” and received an Elite Diamond. They placed 2nd in their division, 1st overall in their age category and received the “Standing Ovation” judges award.
● Eleanor Pilgram and Hannah Damery performed their duet “It’s a Jungle Out There” and received a Diamond.
● Maggie Musser and Carly Ward performed their duet “Big Noise” and received a Diamond.
● Mackenzie Weber and Brianna Rosenthal performed their duet “Welcome to the 60’s” and received an Elite Sapphire.
● Cadence Larson and Emma Potter performed their duet “Chillin’ Like Zombies Do” and received an Elite Sapphire.
● Kaitlyn Sale and Piper Newey performed their duet “Applause” and received a Diamond.
● Mollie Miller and Olivia Beaver performed their duet “All I Know So Far” and received a Diamond.
● Quinlan Crowley and Mireya Dickinson performed their duet “I’ve Got the Music in Me” and received an Elite Sapphire.
● Camden Buhman and Finn DeSchepper performed their duet “Monsters Inc.” and received a Diamond.
● Heidi Gooettemoeller and Henry Pilgram performed their duet “Happy Dance” and received a Diamond.
Group Dances
● The group “Dock of The Bay” (Avery Pasley, Carly Ward, Claire Phillips, Elliot DeSchepper, Estelle May, Evangeline May, Hadlee Shreve, Lily Phillips) received an Elite Diamond. They placed 1st in their division and 1st overall in their age category.
● The group “Dream of You” (Estelle May, Hailey Boss, Jessica Halter, Kyrie Williams, Lyric Williams, Miya Drury, Nevada Brewka) received an Elite Sapphire and placed 2nd in their division.
● The group “Make It Look Easy” (Ali Everett, Alice Brewka, Avery Pasley, Briley Lindstrom, Carter Shreve, Chloe Buhman, Claire Phillips, Ella Ham, Hadlee Shreve, Hadley Blake, Hannah McBride, Jace Keling, Malia Safley, Mia Seiter, Rebecca White) received an Elite Diamond. They placed 1st in their division and 2nd overall in their age category.
● The group “Gettin Giddy” (Annalee McGhee, Atticus May, Briley Lindstrom, Carter Shreve, Claire Phillips, Elina Sherman, Elliot DeSchepper, Evangeline May, Hadlee Shreve, Hannah Damery, Hannah McBride, Lily Phillips, Lyric Williams, Malia Safley, Mia Seiter, Piper Newey, Wendy Lippincott) received and Elite Diamond. The placed 1st in their division, 3rd overall in their age category and the “Solid Sounds” judges award.
● The group “First Date” (Oliva Beaver, Hadley Blake, Alice Brewka, Nevada Brewka, Camden Buhman, Chloe Buhman, Zoe Cox, Quinlan Crowley, Hannah Damery, Elliot DeSchepper, Finn DeSchepper, Mireya Dickinson, Emilee Dilley, Miya Drury, Kyler Dunning, Ali Everett, Meredith Fite, Jaydaci Garcia-Williams, Heidi Goettemoeller, Ella Ham, Zoey Hawkins, Kelly Johnson, Jace Keling, Allison Kuhlmann, Cadence Larson, Isabella Lawyer, Briley Lindstrom, Annabeth Lippincott, Wendy Lippincott, Atticus May, Estelle May, Evangeline May, Hannah McBride, Morgan McCauley, Annalee McGhee, Sydney McLaughlin, Mollie Miller, Maggie Musser, Piper Newey, Avery Pasley, Lexi Perkins, Claire Phillips, Lily Phillips, Eleanor Pilgram, Henry Pilgram, Emma Potter, Lilly Reno, Sophie Reno, Reina Rodriguez, Brianna Rosenthal, Brynlee Safley, Malia Safley, Kaitlyn Sale, Mia Seiter, Elina Sherman, Liam Sherman, Carter Shreve, Hadlee Shreve, Cambre Thomsen, Carly Ward, Sam Ward, Mackenzie Weber, Jessica White, Rebecca White, Kyrie Williams, Lyric Williams) received an Elite Diamond. They placed 1st in their division, 1st overall in their age category and the “Crowd Pleaser'' judges award.
● The group “A Game Of Chess” (Ali Everett, Alice Brewka, Annalee McGhee, Atticus May, Brynlee Safley, Carter Shreve, Chloe Buhman, Elina Sherman, Ella Ham, Hadley Blake, Hannah McBride, Jace Keling, Jessica White, Kaitlyn Sale, Kyrie Williams, Lexi Perkins, Lyric Williams, Malia Safley, Miya Drury, Nevada Brewka, Rebecca White, Zoey Hawkins) received and Elite Diamond and placed 1st in their division.
● The group “Pure Imagination” (Emma Potter, Finn DeSchepper, Izzy Lawyer, Kelly Johnson, Mireya Dickenson, Sydney McLaughlin, Zoe Cox) received a Diamond.
● The group “That’s How We Do” (Annabeth Lippincott, Brianna Rosenthal, Cambrie Thomsen, Emilie Dilley, Heidi Goettemoeller, Henry Pilgram, Mackenzie Weber) received an Elite Sapphire.
● The group “DACPop” (Brynlee Safley, Cadence Larson, Camden Buhman, Eleanor Pilgram, Finn DeSchpper, Jaydaci Garcia-Williams, Meredith Fite, Mollie Miller, Olivia Beaver, Piper Newey, Quinlan Crowley, Sam Ward, Sophie Reno) received a Diamond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.