Some of the dancers from The Dance Arts Center Performing Arts Company competed at the Inferno Dance Competition in March 2023.
Olivia Beaver performed her lyrical solo “In My Blood”. She received an Elite Platinum, placed 13th in her age division and received the “Artistic Revolution” judges award.
Camden Buhman performed his tap solo “Wave Rider” and received a Platinum.
Chloe Buhman performed her contemporary solo “Silent Running” and received a Platinum.
Elliote DeSchepper performed her jazz solo “The Fame”. She received an Elite Platinum and placed 11th in her age division.
Miya Drury performed her contemporary solo “All My Friends Are Fake” and received a High Gold.
Miya Drury performed her jazz solo “For Real” and received a High Gold.
Ali Everett performed her jazz solo “I Saw Him Standing There” and received a High Gold.
Jace Keling performed her jazz solo “Two of Hearts” and received a Platinum.
Izzy Lawyer performed her tap solo “ABC”. She received a Platinum and placed 10th in her age division.
Briley Lindstrom performed her jazz solo “Black Cat”. She received an Elite Platinum and placed 6th in her age division.
Atticus May performed his contemporary solo “So Will I”, He received a Platinum and Won the Mr. Inferno Regional Title.
Estelle May performed her contemporary solo “Touch”. She received an Elite Platinum and placed 5th in her age division.
Evangeline May performed her jazz solo “Baby I’m A Star”. She received an Elite Platinum and placed 11th in her age division.
Hannah McBride performed her tap solo “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”. She received an Elite Platinum and placed 7th in her age division.
Hannah McBride performed her jazz solo “Fireball” and received a Platinum.
Morgan McCauley performed her lyrical solo “Know You” and received a Platinum.
Annalee McGhee performed her tap solo “PonDe Replay” and received a Platinum.
Mollie Miller performed her jazz solo “Sunroof”. She received a Platinum and placed 10th in her age division.
Avery Pasley performed her contemporary solo “When the Party’s Over”. She received a Platinum and placed 10th in her age division.
Lexi Perkins performed her jazz solo “A Slave to Rockin With You” and received a Platinum and placed 12th in her age category.
Reina Rodriguez performed her lyrical solo “Perfection” and received a High Gold.
Brianna Rosenthal performed her jazz solo “Let’s Dance” and received a Platinum.
Brynlee Safley performed her jazz solo “Cha Cha Heels” and received a High Gold.
Elina Sherman performed her tap solo “Burst”. She received an Elite Platinum and placed 8th in her age division.
Carter Shreve performed her contemporary solo “Underground” and received a High Gold.
Hadlee Shreve performed her jazz solo “Danger Zone” and received a High Gold.
Mackenzie Weber performed her jazz solo “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” and received a High Gold.
Carly Ward performed her hip hop solo “Where They From” and received a High Gold.
Sam Ward performed his contemporary solo “From Beginning”. He received an Elite Platinum and placed 5th in his age division.
Kyrie Williams performed her jazz solo “Cameo Lover” and received a Platinum.
Kyrie Williams performed her musical theater solo “If I Were A Man”. She received a Platinum and placed 8th in her age division.
Lyric Williams-McGuire performed her tap solo “Smooth Criminal” and received a Platinum.
Olivia Beaver and Mollie Miller performed their contemporary duet “All I Know So Far” and received a Platinum.
Quinlan Crowley and Mireya Dickinson performed their jazz duet “I’ve Got The Music In Me” and received a High Gold.
Elliot DeSchepper and Ali Everett performed their duet “Party Go Boom”. They received an Elite Platinum and placed 8th in their age division.
Zoey Hawkins and Lexi Perkins performed their jazz duet “Beat It!” and received a platinum.
Malia Safley and Hadlee Shreve performed their tap duet “You Can Call Me Al”. They received an Elite Platinum, placed 4th in their age division and received the “Distinguished Technique” judges award.
Briley Lindstrom and Avery Pasley performed their contemporary duet “Breath” and received a Platinum.
Elina and Liam Sherman performed their musical theater duet “I’m Number One”. They received an Elite Platinum and placed 1st in their age division.
Rebecca White and Lyric Williams-McGuire performed their tap duet “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive”. They received a Platinum and a “Staff Choice” pin.
Miya Drury and Estelle May performed their jazz duet “Take Me Out”. They received a Platinum and placed 2nd in their age division.
Camden Buhman and Finn DeSchepper performed their tap duet “Monsters Inc.” The received an Elite Platinum and placed 1st in their age division.
Brianna Rosenthal and Mackenzie Weber performed their musical theater duet “Welcome to the 60’s” and received a High Gold.
