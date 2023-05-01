DACPAC 2022-2023-Inferno-49979807454.jpg

Some of the dancers from The Dance Arts Center Performing Arts Company competed at the Inferno Dance Competition in March 2023.

Olivia Beaver performed her lyrical solo “In My Blood”. She received an Elite Platinum, placed 13th in her age division and received the “Artistic Revolution” judges award.

