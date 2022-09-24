R.J. Jackson founded Heartwarmers of St. Joseph. With the upcoming winter, the organization is raising funds for space heaters through events like the Bring The Heat Car Show starting today at noon at Civic Center Park.
With fall weather just beginning to roll in, one local organization is already bracing itself for a potentially harsh winter by getting a head start on fundraising.
“I’m really concerned if we get a nationwide deep freeze like we did a couple years ago,” said R.J. Jackson, founder of Heartwarmers of Saint Joseph.
It’s why Jackson is starting to raise funds early with the second annual Bring The Heat Car Show, starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Civic Center Park. Bringing in classic cars from all over the Midwest, the event raises funds for a variety of different organizations.
Chief among those groups is Heartwarmers, which Jackson founded after discovering there were charities for space heaters in the area.
“There are plenty of organizations, including the AFL-CIO, which is my parent charity for this, they give away fans in the summertime. But there was nothing for the wintertime. So I realized there was a niche that very badly needs to be filled,” he said.
There’s reason for concern for the upcoming winter, as The Farmers’ Almanac predicted a rough, snowy winter in states like Missouri.
“The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country,” the Almanac said in a press release.
While Jackson said he puts no weight in the annual publication’s predictions, it’s best to prepare and gather resources now with events like the Bring The Heat Car Show, rather than when disaster strikes.
“(In February 2021), we had all the rolling blackouts from basically from Canada and Mexico. That day, my phone was ringing off the hook and we actually ran out of heaters and Home Depot did like an emergency donation of them,” he said. “If we do get a really hard winter like what’s the weather that’s predicted, it’s going to be a little stressful.”
A cold winter in late 2021 and early 2022 had Heartwarmers give out its entire stock of more than 100 space heaters.
“I don’t think I’ve ever given out that many space heaters in one season,” Jackson said.
The response from events like the Bring The Heat Car Show helps Heartwarmers gauge how many space heaters the organization will be able to purchase. Jackson’s aim is to give people something fun to do while raising money, packing it with activities, vendors and live music from bands like The Ramey Memo and Jason Johnson.
As far as demand for space heaters, Jackson said it’s always tough to tell until people need them.
“There’s a lot of unknowns that happen because every year I give away probably over 100 (space heaters) and you think, ‘Well, surely everyone who needs one will have it by then’ or ‘Everyone who had a broken furnace will fix it by now.’ But then you get a lot of people who just kind of come upon bad luck and lose their home or their furnace stops working and they can’t afford to fix it.”
Jackson said the organization is happy to help people keep warm. He hopes people will show up to the event to make sure everyone is safe this winter.
“The demand could stay the same or it could skyrocket or deployment. I mean, it’s really anyone’s guess. That’s also a good reason why you should all come support the Bring The heat Car Show to make sure we have enough money to buy space heaters,” he said.
