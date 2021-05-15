One year ago, local bars started seeing a light to the end of what felt like a dark tunnel.
On May 14, 2021, local bars were given the green light to reopen, with restrictions in place, after a two-month shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As some precautionary measures, like mask-wearing and social distancing, have rolled during the past year, bar owners said they’re only starting to see their regular crowds come back.
“It just seems (like) slowly people are starting to come out more and more and more now that we got vaccination. We’re started seeing more people,” Kurtis Ballinger, co-owner of Club Geek, a comic book and video-game-themed bar, said.
Club Geek, 815 Francis St., held a “Super Smash Brothers” tournament on May 8. It was the first big event at the business since the pandemic.
“A lot of people came out. It was great to see some old faces that we haven’t seen in, like, a year,” Ballinger said.
That sigh of relief is echoed by Muny Inn co-owner Timmy Lawrence, who said business has started to become bigger and more consistent at his location at 3229 Mitchell Ave.
“It feels like we’re doing better than what we were,” he said. “Everybody’s still playing catch up ... We’re still behind, but we’re able to be open and we’ve been fortunate that the people that have been coming back out.”
Local establishments experienced dark times, owners said, as a city order issued on March 19, 2020, ordered every bar and restaurant, excluding drive-thru and carryout service, in St. Joseph, to shut down because of COVID-19.
While some federal assistance was made available, bars also had to take a serious look at what businesses would have to do to make up for lost revenue.
“You learn what you can live without, I’ll tell you that, and what you can sacrifice and what you can get rid of to keep the lights on and doors open,” Ballinger said.
Having opened during the pandemic, The Angry Swede Brewing Co., 513 Francis St., always has operated under a looming sense of uncertainty.
“I think, to this day, there are probably some people who don’t even know we exist, just because it was tough for us to really get out name out there. There was such a limited capacity and people coming through our doors,” Mike Olinger, owner of Angry Swede, said.
One of the saving graces has been the collaboration between local businesses, like River Bluff Brewing Co., KC Cider Co and Angry Swede releasing a holiday pack. Olinger said there are hopes to do another one in the summer.
“It’s really meant a lot to me personally, and of course, to the business as well. That really helped us out to get our name out there and let people know that you know, there’s a couple of breweries in town and a cidery,” Olinger said.
Both during and after the shutdown, bars like River Bluff Brewing Co. tried to make up some of the lost revenue through growler fills and curbside service for customers.
“We did the Growler fills, that wasn’t, quote unquote, ‘profitable’ for us. That was really to keep keep our people employed,” Edison Derr, River Bluff co-founder, said.
For River Bluff, that worked and its workers were able to get a steady paycheck. Now that it’s fully back in action, Derr said business is promising, but still inconsistent.
“(Business) is coming back, for sure. We have weeks that’s like ‘Hey, this is perfect. This is right where we were before.’ Then other weeks, it’s like ‘What happened?’ But yeah, things are good,” Derr said.
With summer coming up, some uncertainty still exists. It’s usually a slow season for most places, as college students go back home and people often head out of town for holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
With COVID numbers down and vaccinations up, Lawrence said more people might be staying close to home and getting back to some of the old places they used to frequent.
“I think there’s gonna be more people sitting close to home, which that’ll be helpful. Hopefully, they’ll want to get out. But I think that it’ll stay steady. And I just think it depends on what you’re willing to do for your customers and the specials you run,” he said.
It’s a hopeful note that Lawrence said he would not have expected a year ago. But there’s still work to be done.
“I hope that everybody out there realizes that we’re still not out of the woods. There’s local business owners that are still struggling. They need us and they need us more than the big chains do,” he said.
