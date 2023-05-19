Local alternative rock band 'The Whensday' poses for a photo during a senior prank on Thursday at Central High School. Members James Foster IV, left, Will Malita, center top, Nic Leonardo, right, and Caden Lovelady, center sitting, make up the band. The band surprised Principal Heather Renk with a song in her office before rocking out for students in the auditorium.
Photo courtesy of Caden Lovelady
'The Whensday" performs as part of a senior prank for Central High School students on Thursday in the school auditorium.
Local high school students were treated to a surprise rock 'n roll show as part of a senior prank put on by staff and students on Thursday.
Decked out in ties, button up shirts and sunglasses, frontman Caden Lovelady and his alternative rock band “The Whensday” surprised Central High School principal Heather Renk with a song in her office before playing an encore show for a large crowd of students in the auditorium.
