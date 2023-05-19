thumbnail_image0.jpg

Local high school students were treated to a surprise rock 'n roll show as part of a senior prank put on by staff and students on Thursday. 

Decked out in ties, button up shirts and sunglasses, frontman Caden Lovelady and his alternative rock band “The Whensday” surprised Central High School principal Heather Renk with a song in her office before playing an encore show for a large crowd of students in the auditorium. 

