Local author Barry Claywell believes that dreams are a tool that can be used to overcome trauma and move forward with our lives. Claywell has published a book encouraging readers to look deeper into their dreams and find solutions to their problems.
A victim of sexual abuse as a child, Claywell attended therapy sessions where participants would interpret dreams. With a better understanding of past trauma, your mind can begin to work through it, he said.
“Your brain is constantly working, even at night. Take advantage of that,” Claywell said. “Dreams can help anyone. Everybody dreams.”
Claywell’s book gives readers techniques for noting dreams, interpreting the events and confronting them. He has also hosted workshops for people interested in these techniques. Claywell said he may begin workshops in St. Joseph as well, to be hosted at Unplugged, if there is enough interest in the community.
For more information, contact Claywell at barryclaywell@hotmail.com or 816-232-3373.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.