Frank Polleck

Frank Polleck, middle, receives the Extraordinary Lifetime Achievement Award for the Mayor’s Awards for the Arts on July 21.

 Andrew Gaug | News-Press NOW

A new mayor was on hand to honor people involved in the St. Joseph arts community on Thursday.

Mayor John Josendale handed out seven awards for people making a difference both in front of the spotlight and behind the scenes in St. Joseph.

