A new mayor was on hand to honor people involved in the St. Joseph arts community on Thursday.
Mayor John Josendale handed out seven awards for people making a difference both in front of the spotlight and behind the scenes in St. Joseph.
Speaking in front of a large crowd at the Benton Club on July 21, he came with a message of change and optimism.
“Please, none of you stop your dreaming, stop your thinking, stop your supporting of the arts because it does make a difference,” he said.
Some of those honored included Brent Collins for Artist of the Year, Quincy Meyer for Youth Artist, Denise Meyer for Outstanding Volunteer, Jason Riley for Arts Educator, Terri and Patrick Modlin and Felix Street Specialty for Organizational Achievement in the Arts, Beth Sharp for Individual Leadership and Frank Polleck for Extraordinary Lifetime Achievement Award.
The theme of the night centered around 2021 being the comeback year for the arts, featuring Allied Arts Council projects like the “St. Joseph 2021: From steam to STEAM” festival, the St. Joseph Sculpture Walk and the upcoming Wine-ding River Arts Fest on Oct. 1.
“That’s what makes us a great organization and a great community because St. Joseph is better and stronger by having an arts and culture community that enriches our lives every single day,” said Teresa Fankhauser, Allied Arts Council executive director.
Having worked in theater for 43 years, Frank Polleck has turned venues like the Missouri Theater, Ruby Theater and the former Landing Playhouse into underwater visions of majesty, cramped apartments, sprawling cityscapes and rural farmland.
For Polleck, it’s an honor to be recognized for decades of hard work.
“It’s a lot of work. Like Teresa (Fankhauser) said, ‘The arts are a lot of work.’ (It’s) more than you realize when you do a lot of stuff ... But the gratification couldn’t be more rewarding,” he said.
The Allied Arts Council faced some struggles in the past year, including having to dip into its Art Funds reserves to cover its 2022-23 goal, but Fankhauser said the good news is all of the arts projects and organizations will be funded for the next year and they have a lot of good stuff planned.
“We seek to make St. Joseph a better place to live for the arts. And our mission is to bring great arts and people together and that’s the mission of all of these organizations,” she said.
