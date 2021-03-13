As COVID-19 infections and hospitalization numbers go down in St. Joseph, live events are starting to pop up.
During the past month, live events have returned slowly to the Missouri Theater and St. Joseph Civic Arena. Upcoming events from organizations like the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association and Saint Joseph Symphony also signal a comeback to in-person shows.
“We’re really keeping our fingers crossed. Because we moved everything to this fall and spring, we’re really hoping that we can open up as normal,” Beth Sharp, executive director for the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, said.
Chuck Kempf, the director of St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities, which runs the Civic Arena and Missouri Theater, said they’ve been diligent about monitoring events while keeping people safe. With vaccinations on the rise, he said he’s hopeful that more live events will happen as the year continues. What those events will look like remains to be seen.
“I think there will still be some concerns and I think they’ll still have to be some safeguards in place. But I think people are going to probably become a little more comfortable in the summer and even into the fall,” he said.
In charge of the Allied Arts Council, which works with arts organizations like the Saint Joseph Symphony and Performing Arts Association, Teresa Fankhauser said 2020 caused a long drought of live events that decimated budgets and left many arts groups unsure of their future.
“Our hopes are that the numbers stay down and that we can continue to open up with social distancing in mind. Everybody’s ready to get back and get together again. And we in the arts groups are looking at doing that cautiously,” she said.
While none of the arts groups regret closing in order to keep their patrons safe, it’s been a headache trying to figure out what to do in the meantime. The Performing Arts Association started its “Arts on the Move” outdoor concert series, which it plans to bring back in the spring. Along with the Saint Joseph Symphony, it also experimented with virtual concerts.
“The virtual concerts, I will honestly admit, they weren’t big sellers. We didn’t make a lot of money on them. But it was a way to keep our name out there and say, ‘Hey, we’re still open, we’re still doing things,’” Sharp said.
At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, the Performing Arts Association will host its first live performance in more than a year with Kansas City’s Mesner Puppet Theater’s “The Cat Came Back.” For its return, it wanted to do everything slowly and safely. It will take place in a smaller venue, at First Christian Church, rather than its home venue at the Missouri Theater. Capacity is limited to 30 children with one parent per group. Social distancing and masks are required.
“I asked (Mesner Puppet Theater) if they want to go ahead and do it. And they felt pretty confident that we could (do it if we) socially distance and if we kept the numbers down and keep it safe,” Sharp said.
For each event, organizations have to run it through the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities to get approval. Part of the process is developing a plan with the organization, as well as the St. Joseph Health Department before a green light is given. In some cases, Kempf said, groups decide to pull the event and wait for regulations to be lifted.
“We’ve actually had a couple of groups that have decided after they’ve gone through that process to not do it, that the modifications that needed to be made weren’t in their best interest at that particular time ... So that’s kind of everybody’s own choice,” he said.
The goal for the parks department is to keep a balance of people gathering safely and being able to get money back to arts organizations and facilities that have been struggling for the past year.
“The big concern for those organizations is not to lose money. And I think they’ve all come up with a formula on what their capacity needs to be so that they don’t lose money. As long as they can break even, I think they’re pretty comfortable at this point in time just to get moving again,” he said.
During the past year, organizations like the Dance Arts Center and Robidoux Resident Theatre have experimented with shows at the Missouri Theater with limited seating and social distancing. While not ideal, they stated it was better than nothing and a nice chance to feel some kind of normalcy. For other groups, like St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, which typically brings in national touring acts and needs a full house to pay for it, limited seating complicates things.
“Our main thing is the social distancing. It would be tough for us to be able to book that show if we have to cut the audience in half. It’s going be difficult for us to justify that,” Sharp said.
Even with shows slowly opening up, Kempf said he’s not sure what the future of live performances in St. Joseph will look like in coming months. While he imagines social distancing and masks will remain a big part of things for the rest of the year, it all depends on if COVID-19 numbers can continue to stay low.
“Hopefully by next October, November, we’ll be to a point where we’ll be able to do some indoor events safely. We still might not be able to do full capacity. We still might have to do some less-than-full capacity and some extra spacing and distancing. But we’re going to hope for the best and hope that we see things getting closer to normal,” he said.
