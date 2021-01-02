Welcome to a new feature that will introduce readers to new books available at local libraries. Staff at the Rolling Hills Library and the St. Joseph Public Library will let you know about some of the books you can check out from one of their branches. This feature will run on the first and third weekends of each month.
This week’s book suggestions come from the staff at the St. Joseph Public Library. True crime, health and wellness and cookbooks are some of the most popular non-fiction books offered at the St. Joseph Public Library. Here are just a few of the newish books on these topics that readers can check out. To find out about other new materials available at the library, visit sjpl.lib.mo.us/new-materials/.
Prolific author James Patterson gets an assist from Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge on a book that commemorates the 40th anniversary of the murder of John Lennon. Based on insider interviews, “The Last Days of John Lennon” details the musician’s final days. It also shares information on the life of Mark David Chapman, who was convicted of John Lennon’s death.
Published before we are actually finished with the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN correspondent Fareed Zakaria helps readers understand the political, social, technological and economic consequences that may take years to unfold in “Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World.” Written in the form of 10 lessons, Fareed argues the pandemic is a catalyst for change, many aspects of which were already underway before the virus brought the world to its knees.
In “Breathe,” journalist James Nestor explores the history of how humans lost the ability to breathe properly and why we suffer from a laundry list of maladies because of it, including snoring, sleep apnea and asthma. Most importantly, he shares how to fix how we breathe. Nestor’s style is conversational, often amusing, and easily readable.
Mark Bittman’s “How to Cook Everything” has been the definitive guide to simple home cooking for 20 years. This new edition is completely updated for today’s cooks and manages to retain the minimalist style and delicious, easy to follow recipes that made the original a classic.
Andrew Rae is host of a popular cooking show on YouTube, “Binging with Babish.” In each episode, Rae presents a recipe based on one of his favorite TV shows or films. Complete with behind-the-scenes stories as well as answers to frequently asked fan questions, “Binging with Babish” is part cookbook and part fandom for the show. One caveat: This is not a cookbook for beginners, and non-fans of the show might want to pass on this one.