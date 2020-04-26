Ama Adams has always had an eye for art. The Kansas native grew up surrounded by nature and knew early on she wanted to do something creative for a living.
“The first thing that I remember doing is drawing and wanting to be really good at that,” she says.
Adams attended Northwest Missouri State University to study marketing and management with the goal to eventually open her own card business. Jobs in retail led her to designing window displays and sparked a new passion.
“I learned about crepe paper (at Paper Source),” Adams said. “A girl working there showed me how to make flowers, and I was instantly in love. They were so realistic.”
Crepe paper is a synthetic paper formed of layers of tissue held together by glue, giving the paper a natural stretch, according to Adams.
She then moved on to creating different types of plants using crepe paper, an instant hit with her friends.
“Its trendy to have like a roomful of plants, and not everyone can maintain them,” Adams said. “Then people were like, ‘Oh, you need you need to sell these.’ So that’s when I started going into craft and art shows.”
Within a year, Adams was able to quit her full-time job to concentrate on craft shows and teaching hand-lettering classes.
“That was a kind of eye-opening moment for me because I never thought you can just work for yourself like that,” she said.
Freelancing opened up other opportunities, including a move to New York City.
“My friend was living in New York at that time and working a fabrication job for the Macy’s holiday window,” Adams said. “She was the person pushing me to get here, being like, ‘Come here, you can definitely have a job here.’”
Adams landed a two-week contract with Macy’s in September initially and ended up working there until mid-December, helping decorate the store’s flagship location on Herald Square. She was able to use her paper skills at her next job, a window display for PayPal on Fifth Avenue.
The job after that turned out to surprisingly high profile.
“It ended up being for Ariana Grande’s Christmas party in her apartment in Manhattan,” Adams said. “That was really fun. It was a really short gig, but it was cool to kind of be a part of that team and to create something really kind of imaginative.”
Now, Adams is preparing for a large paper installation for a porcelain dealership in Manhattan.
“It’s kind of a surreal getting to that point so quickly, but if you just put yourself out there and keep trying and meeting people, you never know what opportunity is going to be there,” she said.
Moving to New York after she had already been successful in Kansas City helped Adams with staying grounded and adjusting to the move.
“If I would have moved to New York when I was like 20, it would have been a lot harder for me to have these goals and to have stepped into the place where I am now,” she said. “But since I kind of slowly worked my way here, I’m more confident in myself and my abilities.”
Adams hopes her creations might inspire others to be a bit more creative themselves.
“I think everyone is creative and as we grow up, people lose sight of that,” Adams said. “If we can just take the time to be a little bit more creative each day, I think as a whole we’ll be a lot happier.”
To see Adams’ creations, visit www.metallicfern.com.