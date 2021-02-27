A decade ago, Muslims in the area had to travel more than an hour to worship. Since then, it’s found a place of gathering and education at a local Islamic center.
In March 2011, the Islamic Center of St. Joseph, 2325 Messanie St., opened its doors to Muslims and those interested in learning more about the religion. Its founders said that mission continues to this day.
“We’re not here to convert. We’re here to establish that there’s no God but God,” Ramadhan Washington, an elder at the Islamic Center, said.
In 2011, Washington and Islamic Imam Amro Nabil stepped into the center with a sense of awe. Watching it grow from a mosque in a basement to this expanded space was nothing less than a blessing.
“It’s amazing how something could start, just a small idea. It turns out to be really good thing. You don’t see it that way when you start it,” Nabil said.
Every Friday at 1 p.m., people of all ages and races gather in the main room of the masjid, or mosque, to worship, pray and listen to a guest speaker give the Khutbah, or sermon.
To see it fill up every week brings joy.
“We started with a few people. And now ... people know about it and they come in and they have proper spot, a proper place to pray,” Sharif Nazar said.
Since the Islamic Center is the first place of worship devoted to Islam in the area, its leaders made outreach and education central to its mission.
“That’s what we work hard for us to do: Establish a base for Muslims to come and worship God and work with our other communities, such as the Christian or Jewish groups, and get to know each other a little bit better,” Nabil said.
The work is often tireless. If there’s a summit of religious leaders, chances are Washington is there talking to people about Islam.
“We have had much, much, much dialogue with this community. I’ve had the opportunity to speak and read at just about every church here,” he said.
The rewards from the work include an understanding and respect in the community that tears down misconceptions in the media, TV and movies.
“We’re not going to change each other. We’re in America. So many people out there don’t even believe in God at all. So we believe every person has the right to believe — in peace — what they believe in,” Nabil said.
It’s a philosophy that has worked for the Islamic Center. Its leaders said that they are looking to expand beyond the property. During the past year, they bought property on K Highway to serve as a proper place for Islamic burials. Because Muslims believe in preserving the body and making sure it’s buried immediately, that doesn’t always work well with traditional funeral businesses.
“We do not wait, three, four days, even two days. Like, my mother-in-law, she died in the morning and we buried her before the sunset. That’s why we need a place to wash the body and do the ceremony,” Nazar said.
The center’s leaders said more details about the cemetery will be released in the spring.
While the center is entering into its 10th year, it won’t hold a celebration. Rather, it will continue to do to worship with the knowledge that the work that they’ve done is reaching others in the area and there’s still more to do.
“The message of Islam started in such a little tiny place. It’s not about how fancy it can be, it’s about the message itself. The whole purpose was just to serve our community, Muslim community, when it comes to pray, and when it comes to many other needs,” Nabil said.