Hundreds urge lawmakers to keep religious vaccine exemption

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hundreds of parents who are skeptical about the safety of vaccines turned out in force Wednesday, hoping to squash the latest proposal to end Connecticut’s religious exemption from certain childhood vaccines.
But members of the medical and science community urged members of the General Assembly not to be swayed by the large numbers of advocates who turned out with young children in tow and stickers that read, “In God we trust.” By late morning, crowds packed the Legislative Office Building and roughly 500 people had signed up to testify before the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee, which has proposed a bill ending the long-standing exemption.
“You’re hearing from a very vocal minority,” warned Dr. Linda Niccolai, professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health and Yale University, urging lawmakers to “listen to the experts, people who are professionally trained and have science on their side.”
New data released in October by Connecticut health officials shows immunization rates for measles, mumps and rubella among kindergarten students has continued to decline in more schools, a development that has been linked to more families seeking religious exemptions from required vaccinations.
Under the bill, people would need to be immunized or placed on a modified immunization schedule prior to the first day of the 2020-21 school year.