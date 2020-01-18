People emigrate for various reasons. Some do so for employment opportunities, while others seek religious or personal freedom. Many others move to be closer to family.
North America is home to scores of emigrants. Many of those people would note that itÕs important to maintain pride in oneÕs home country and its culture. And being loyal to oneÕs adoptive country does not have to come at the expense of pride in oneÕs homeland.
Talk about familial history
Older generations can share stories about their youth and potentially regale young relatives with tales of time spent in their home countries. Stories can compare and contrast the two living environments and speak to the benefits each offered, but also discuss the decision to move.
Celebrate ethnic and national holidays
People can embrace all celebrations, including those that pay homage to their birth and adopted countries. Individual celebrations of culture, such as Hispanic Heritage Month, also can be embraced. Individuals also can take part in the celebrations of other cultural groups, so they can learn more about all of the unique people who come together to make their country what it is today.
Dine on ethnic cuisine
Americanized food certainly can be tasty and make up a good portion of daily diets. However, routinely incorporate family recipes and ethnic cuisine into cooking so that younger generations can retain that connection to their culture. Think about setting aside one day a week for cultural cooking, trying new recipes each and every time.
Research impact on the nation
Go online or visit the library to see how certain ethnic groups played key roles in shaping United States history. Understanding the pivotal role immigrants have played throughout the history of the United States can be eye-opening and a great way to develop a sense of appreciation for all members of society.
It is possible to show pride in oneÕs ancestral home while remaining loyal to the country a person now calls home.