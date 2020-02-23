Aries (March 21-April 19)
HHH Make time to review recent decisions and whether you feel as if you gained the results you desire.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Zero in on the importance of having support when pursuing hopes and desires.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You will feel as if there is a change in perspective, at least as to how you view a meaningful situation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your emotional display could give someone a clue as to what path you want to head down.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Make what you want a possibility. Do not assume that a partner or associate will disagree.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You might be annoyed at all the requests you receive, but knowing where others come from proves helpful.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You have a lot of ground to cover. You could be exaggerating what you need to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You cannot cause yourself a problem if you keep your long-term goal in mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Establish a boundary. Do not underestimate the implications of what is happening around you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Your creativity allows you to toy with ideas that you would normally toss out immediately.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Your ability to flex comes from a stronger-than-usual financial situation.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Reach out for a loved one or dear friend. You are sure that together you can clear a path toward a mutual goal.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020:
This year, you can create whatever you desire if you decide to focus on your intention. You will enjoy the power that comes with being able to realize a goal.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult