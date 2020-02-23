Alignment Check
vchal

Aries (March 21-April 19)

HHH Make time to review recent decisions and whether you feel as if you gained the results you desire.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Zero in on the importance of having support when pursuing hopes and desires.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You will feel as if there is a change in perspective, at least as to how you view a meaningful situation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your emotional display could give someone a clue as to what path you want to head down.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Make what you want a possibility. Do not assume that a partner or associate will disagree.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You might be annoyed at all the requests you receive, but knowing where others come from proves helpful.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You have a lot of ground to cover. You could be exaggerating what you need to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You cannot cause yourself a problem if you keep your long-term goal in mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Establish a boundary. Do not underestimate the implications of what is happening around you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH Your creativity allows you to toy with ideas that you would normally toss out immediately.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Your ability to flex comes from a stronger-than-usual financial situation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH Reach out for a loved one or dear friend. You are sure that together you can clear a path toward a mutual goal.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020:

This year, you can create whatever you desire if you decide to focus on your intention. You will enjoy the power that comes with being able to realize a goal.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult