Aries (March 21-April 19)
HHH Dynamic ideas seem to pop up out of nowhere, but they could impact your work and how you approach a boss or higher-up.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH The unexpected seems to walk hand in hand with you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You might feel that someone is not giving you the full story. This person might not have all the details.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You feel energized. Use this moment to clear out as much as you can. You have a sense of what someone wants even though he or she may not verbalize it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You could be close to a major change in how you handle a personal matter.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Reach out for a loved one who often takes you down an interesting path.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Be aware of your ability to lead but also your ability to trigger a commotion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You might want to read between the lines to get past a problem. A more direct approach would bring the clarity needed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You make a big difference in the outcome of various projects, conversations and interactions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH A child or loved one could pop up out of nowhere. A loved one senses what you need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You could be more exhausted than you realize. You might experience a sudden change on the homefront, which might not be serious but demands your attention.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your emotions take you down a wild path with a child or loved one. The empathy you share might be unusually high.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020:
This year, many people in your life have an unpredictable quality. They act like quicksand — here today, gone tomorrow. As a result, you develop a strong sense of direction and can adjust quickly to new facets or circumstances in your life.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult