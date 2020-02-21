Aries (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Getting you to slow down might not be easily accomplished. You alone can decide when enough is enough.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Be more helpful than you have been to an older person or someone who demands your respect.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Look at the big picture, yet remain sensitive to your needs. A friend sees and understands the quandary you might find yourself in.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH One-on-one relating continues to be most satisfying; you might choose to relate to several people this way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Defer to a loved one or dear friend. He or she might have a better sense of what would work for both of you today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Being appropriate might suit you, but look at the results you draw in because of this quality.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Defer to a loved one or a child. This person’s needs might be quite strong, which will become apparent to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You might not be aware of your limits, and you might not even care about them. As a result, you could push yourself too far in one direction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Say whatever you want. Do not make unusual demands from a friend, relative or neighbor.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH Balance your budget before making any commitment. When you are relaxed about money, all seems to fall into place.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH No matter which way you go, no matter what your choice might be, it appears you can do no wrong.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Your feelings might seem out of control. For the moment, do nothing and say little.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020:
You have a strong sense of direction along with the drive and personality to achieve your goals. Do not allow others to distract you.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult