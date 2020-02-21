Alignment Check
vchal

Aries (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Getting you to slow down might not be easily accomplished. You alone can decide when enough is enough.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Be more helpful than you have been to an older person or someone who demands your respect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Look at the big picture, yet remain sensitive to your needs. A friend sees and understands the quandary you might find yourself in.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH One-on-one relating continues to be most satisfying; you might choose to relate to several people this way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Defer to a loved one or dear friend. He or she might have a better sense of what would work for both of you today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Being appropriate might suit you, but look at the results you draw in because of this quality.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Defer to a loved one or a child. This person’s needs might be quite strong, which will become apparent to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You might not be aware of your limits, and you might not even care about them. As a result, you could push yourself too far in one direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Say whatever you want. Do not make unusual demands from a friend, relative or neighbor.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH Balance your budget before making any commitment. When you are relaxed about money, all seems to fall into place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHHH No matter which way you go, no matter what your choice might be, it appears you can do no wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Your feelings might seem out of control. For the moment, do nothing and say little.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020:

You have a strong sense of direction along with the drive and personality to achieve your goals. Do not allow others to distract you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult