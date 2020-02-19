Aries (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Emphasis is on driving a hard bargain.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You might receive some stunning news that forces your hand.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Push away trivial conversation and focus on the issue at hand.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your feelings might be closer to the surface than you realize.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Defer to others and listen to what they might share.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your ability to read a situation clearly allows more intense conversations with others who might be involved.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Events force you to tap into your imagination to find the right solution for the situation at hand.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be willing to reverse gears and head in a new direction if you perceive that what you are doing is not working.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Speak your mind and be willing to follow through on your ideas.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Listen to your instincts about a financial matter.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You radiate good news despite an apparently difficult situation.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Play it low-key. You have no reason to reveal all your cards.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020:
This year bestows an unusual strength of will. When you want to accomplish something, all you need to do is focus on your objective. You can pull a rabbit out of a hat if you so choose. If you are single, you easily could meet an assortment of people. In some way, your rigidity interferes with your ability to relate. Work on leaving judgments aside. If you are attached, you could see a situation a lot differently from your sweetie. Learn to accept and respect your differences. A fellow
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult