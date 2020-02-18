Aries (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You tend to approach situations in a traditional manner. You could decide to be more avant-garde in your ideas, and that too will work.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Pressure to perform to the max runs high at the moment, no matter what you choose to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH If handling any matter that is strategic, work on an individual basis. You will want your ducks in a row.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Honor a fast change of pace, knowing full well where you are heading and why.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You can push yourself, feeling confident about the direction you are heading in.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your creativity surges and others note a sudden change in your perspective.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Your sense of direction might hold you back. You might not be sure how to handle a changing emotional or personal situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your ability to share your perspective might be high, but the ability to receive the full picture might be hindered by another person’s vision of what will work.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You think you have all the facts and figures, but there is a distortion that you might not be aware of.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Listen to your inner voice. Understand what you want to do but also another person’s misunderstanding of what you have shared. Stop.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You might want to proceed in a certain direction because it seems the clearest.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You might not realize the strength of your charisma as well as your ability to talk others into seeing your vision.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020:
You might be the source of unusually innovative ideas this year. As a result, others frequently want to tap into your thinking or have you play devil’s advocate.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult