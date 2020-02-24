Aries (March 21-April 19)
HHH Your energy builds all day until you are so energized you find it difficult to put the brakes on.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You have a strong sense of direction that rarely fails you. Today is an example of this sixth sense.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Others look to you to take the lead and state your vision. You do not need to work hard to convince others — or yourself — of your rightness.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your antenna is tuned into possibilities, some of which seem unfathomable to many people. Do not worry, and keep your eye on the goal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Look at what is happening with a special person at a distance. Listen to what is being said; read between the lines.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Defer and understand what is happening around a special person in your life. Though your needs might be significant, hold back and listen to what he or she asks for.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Defer to another person, knowing full well what you need and what you are asking for. You could be surprised at what another person suggests.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Obviously you have a lot on your plate. Clearing that plate will take time and concentration.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH At first, you might feel boxed in by another person’s limitations. Once you slow down and consider your options, you feel renewed and are sure of your ability to regain your power.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Speak your mind and handle a personal matter more closely. Your ability to read between the lines helps you deal with an issue in the a.m.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Project less and listen more. Someone might have strong financial opinions, but they might not suit you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Use the a.m. to the max. You might feel as if there is no way your energy will last until the afternoon.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020:
This year, you will not be able to hold back on some of your creative ideas. Understand what is happening around you and what you need to accomplish. When eyeing two seemingly incompatible goals, look at how you can make them flow.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult