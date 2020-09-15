ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★★ Today brings a turning point in an ongoing health challenge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ Changes and surprises lead to a turn for the better in matters of the heart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★ Appliances at home may go on the fritz.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ You’re busy moving about from place to place, handling chores and thinking about matters from the past.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ You feel a sense of abundance today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ You react emotionally to a personal issue.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★ It’s a good day to work behind the scenes.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★★ You’re innovative and creative and communicate well today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★★ It’s a good day for gaining recognition. You’re in the public eye now.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
★★★★ You’re full of ideas today on matters such as higher learning, publishing or the law.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★ You investigate something that’s on your mind.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★★ New opportunities come your way related to a partnership, marriage or friendship.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020
Big-hearted, brave and indomitable, you live a big life. This year, you become a leader. Success is all around you, and as long as you don’t buck authority too much, you’ll succeed brilliantly. If single, you choose to stay alone for a while longer, but next May you meet someone.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult