ARIES (March 21-April 19)

★★★★★ Today brings a turning point in an ongoing health challenge.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

★★★★ Changes and surprises lead to a turn for the better in matters of the heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

★★★ Appliances at home may go on the fritz.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

★★★★ You’re busy moving about from place to place, handling chores and thinking about matters from the past.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

★★★★ You feel a sense of abundance today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

★★★★ You react emotionally to a personal issue.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

★★★ It’s a good day to work behind the scenes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

★★★★★ You’re innovative and creative and communicate well today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

★★★★★ It’s a good day for gaining recognition. You’re in the public eye now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

★★★★ You’re full of ideas today on matters such as higher learning, publishing or the law.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

★★★★ You investigate something that’s on your mind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

★★★★★ New opportunities come your way related to a partnership, marriage or friendship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

Big-hearted, brave and indomitable, you live a big life. This year, you become a leader. Success is all around you, and as long as you don’t buck authority too much, you’ll succeed brilliantly. If single, you choose to stay alone for a while longer, but next May you meet someone.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult