ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★★ This is a fantastic day to travel or learn something new, because you’re eager to do anything to expand your horizons. Expect success if dealing with foreign countries.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ This is a good money day! It’s great for financial discussions or talks about how to divide or share something like an inheritance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★★ This is a great day to schmooze with partners, close friends and members of the general public, because people like you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ Financial negotiations and issues related to work, especially work-related travel, will go well today. Co-workers are cooperative.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★★ This is a lovely day for Leos! The Moon is in Leo, which gives you a little advantage over the other signs. Furthermore, this is a perfect day for playful activities and social encounters with others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ You might have wonderful opportunities to redecorate or improve the appearance of where you live today. Likewise, this is an excellent day to explore real estate opportunities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★★ This is a marvelous day to schmooze with others, especially friends, groups and organizations. People will be happy to see you, because you are charming and diplomatic.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★ This is an excellent day for financial negotiations, discussions about salary and also anything related to shopping and spending money.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★★ Today Venus is in your sign dancing with your ruler Jupiter, which makes you (and everyone else) feel happy and upbeat!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ Solitude in beautiful surroundings might appeal to you today. Other people will use this same influence to explore a secret love affair. Whatever the case, you are secretly pleased about something and happy about how things are turning out.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★★ This is a marvelous day to schmooze with friends and groups because you feel warm, generous and friendly to others, and they feel the same way toward you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police today. They see you as affluent, popular and successful. (Regardless of how you see yourself.)
Happy Birthday for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021:
You are charming, friendly and very honest with others. Personally, you have enormous focus and determination, which gives you excellent willpower to achieve what you want to achieve. This year is a time of learning and teaching for you. You might learn formally through coursework, or you might explore new ideas and learn on your own.
