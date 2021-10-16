Moon Alert:
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HH Be patient with others today, especially partners and close friends, because it’s easy to suddenly get in a power struggle.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH You might want to introduce reforms to your job today or to anything you do. This is because you see a better way of doing things.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Parents might come on too strong with their kids today. Take a step back and view the whole picture. Is it worth making a big scene about this?
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Arguments and ego battles at home might take place today, especially with a parent or an older family member. But what will this gain you?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH You are determined to convince others to agree with your way of thinking today. In fact, you might be persuasive! But is it so important that others listen to you?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Power struggles about money or possessions are likely today. People are sensitive about financial matters and what they own.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Today the way you live might be tested by powerful forces from without and within! This is also a classic day for a breakdown of machinery or stuff that you own.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Some secrets might come out today, and the secrets might be about you. You might have to explain something or show people why you did or did not do something.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH A power struggle with a friend or a member of a group might arise today. You might want to introduce improvements or changes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH This is a poor day to challenge bosses, parents, teachers or the police, because you will get caught up in a power struggle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today, because this is a classic day for arguments, disputes and overbearing discussions.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH You might have to give up something today. Perhaps the reason for this is you need to give up something that isn’t working out.
Happy Birthday
for Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021:
You are confident, resilient and at times daring and defiant. You are also self-disciplined and an excellent strategist. You have strong ideals and strong emotions. Your personal freedom will be important to you this year, which is why you might undergo some major changes. Don’t hesitate to explore new opportunities.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
