ARIES
(March 21-April 19)
HHHHH People are cooperative today. This means it’s a great day for an important discussion with a partner or close friend, because it will be easy to reach an agreement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH This is an excellent day to get hands-on with your job or your work. Roll up your sleeves and dig in! Co-workers might help you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH This is a lovely day for the arts or any kind of creative writing or artistic activity. Grab every opportunity to socialize!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Family discussions will go well today. Not only that, this is also an excellent day to tackle home repairs or DIY projects.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH This is an excellent day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, writing, editing or acting, because your words are like gold! You will charm anyone you talk to.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Because of Mercury retrograde, you will be most successful in finishing old projects or old business instead of beginning something new.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with Venus, which means you will find it easy to tell others that you love them or that you feel strong affection for them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today; nevertheless, you’ll be happy and content.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Discussions with friends and groups will be upbeat and pleasant today. You will especially enjoy talking to younger people, perhaps younger people you haven’t seen in a while.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH This is an excellent day to talk to bosses, parents, the police or anyone in a position of authority, because things will flow smoothly. People will listen to you with interest and be ready to cooperate.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You will enjoy studying today, especially studying history or something from the past. You also might enjoy making travel plans.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH This is the perfect day for an important discussion about inheritances, wills, estates, insurance issues or anything to do with shared property, because all parties concerned will be easygoing and cooperative.
Happy Birthday
for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021:
You are graceful, talented and an excellent communicator. Friends and social contacts are important to you. Justice and fair play have always been strong values for you. This year you might build new structures in your life. You will work hard to maintain your lifestyle.
