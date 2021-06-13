ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Batten down the hatches! Today is full of unpredictable events. Social occasions might be cancelled or changed. Sports accidents are possible. Parents should be extra vigilant to avoid accidents with their kids. A relationship with someone older might change or end. Tonight: Enjoy discussions with kids.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Today is full of disruptions, which means you have to be prepared. For starters, a dispute with a family member might happen. Small appliances might break down. A breakage at home could occur. Sudden news that affects a parent, boss or your career might surprise you. Tonight: Family repairs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Be careful! This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Think before you speak or act. On the upside, because you can think outside of the box, you might have clever ideas. However, authority figures might squelch whatever you offer. Tonight: Talkative!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Keep an eye on your money, your possessions and anything to do with your wealth and assets, because this is an unpredictable day. You might lose money. Something you own might be damaged or lost. The government or a partner might make things difficult for you. Tonight: (Time for dark chocolate.)

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH Even if you hide under the covers, this will be a disruptive day for you. "Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!" Relations with authority figures and parents are dicey. Arguments with partners and close friends might take place. This is also an accident-prone day, so be careful. Tonight: Youthful conversations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Your peace of mind might be disrupted today because something is going on behind the scenes that you did not anticipate. Change is in the air. It could make you restless. However, you also might encounter opposition with a boss or rules and regulations. Tonight: Talk to a parent or boss.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Something unexpected might impact your friendship with someone or your interaction with a member of a group. A relationship might even be severed. Quarrels about funding, shared responsibilities and dealings with kids and creative projects are all possible. Tonight: Talk to someone new.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Be careful, because this is a day full of interruptions and unexpected events. Relations with parents and bosses could be confrontational. Family discord is likely. Possibly, something unexpected will completely change your plans today. Tonight: Be alert.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH Be careful, because this is an accident-prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Travel plans will change or be cancelled. Likewise, something might affect college and university schedules. An authority figure might tell you why you can't do something. Tonight: Friendly chat.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH This is a challenging day, especially to finances, shared property, taxes, debt, mortgages and investment holdings. Parents take note that this is also an accident-prone day for your kids, so be vigilant. Social plans will be cancelled or changed. Tonight: Double-check all details.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HH You might find yourself at odds with partners and close friends today because of a family argument or a sudden change at home. People are inclined to be overreactive and see the worst in everything today. Keep your spirits up and your wits about you. (Don't leave home without them.) Tonight: Enjoy chitchat.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so keep your eyes open and slow down. Be aware of everything happening around you whether walking, jogging, cycling or driving. Likewise, think before you speak so you don't have later regrets. Tonight: Home repairs.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

for Monday, June 14, 2021:

You are multitalented, creative and versatile. You are also impulsive! You love an adventure and socializing with others. In a nine-year cycle, you are in a seven year. This is a time of learning as well as teaching. Your spiritual side will be deepened and enhanced this year. You might have more interest in the tarot, astrology or numerology.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult