Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CDT today. After that, the Moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Be aware that this is a loosey-goosey day. The Sun is at odds with fuzzy Neptune, and yet, this afternoon the Moon is lined up with fiery Mars.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH When it comes to financial matters today, be extra careful, because some kind of confusion is present. It could be worse than confusion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Today the Sun is in your sign at odds with fuzzy Neptune, which will drain your energy. You might feel discouraged or beaten down by the world.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH This is a challenging day because it’s easy to have self-doubts about something. And yet, with the Moon lined up with Mars in your Money House, you might charge forward shopping.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH You are a natural leader. This afternoon, the Moon will be in your sign lined up with Mars also in your sign, making you feisty and aggressive!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH No matter what you’re doing today, be very sure about what bosses and parents expect from you. Not only during the Moon Alert, but all day long, there’s an element of confusion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Mixed-up communications and confusion related to travel are classic today. Therefore, if you are travelling, double-check all your facts. Be wise and give yourself extra time to have wiggle room.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH You might make a mistake about a financial matter, especially something to do with shared property, taxes, debt, the government or insurance issues.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You’re excited about travel plans, or politics, religion or perhaps a racial issue. You feel there is something at stake.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH You hate to lose money out of foolishness or carelessness. Therefore, be careful today, because you might have definite ideas about something.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HH Be patient with others today, because Mars is lined up with the Moon opposite your sign. Meanwhile, confusion about kids, social occasions, sports events and romance might occur.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Something related to your health or perhaps a pet might get you excited today and trigger confused communications with a parent or family member.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

for Sunday, June 13, 2021:

You are bright, clever, fun-loving and spontaneous. You like to plan ahead; nevertheless, you are excellent at adapting to change. You live by your own, unique moral code. This year, your idealism will be aroused, which is why you might work on behalf of a charitable organization or do something to help society.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult