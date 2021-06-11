ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You might impulsively buy something beautiful for where you live today. Or you might spontaneously entertain people at home. One thing is certain:

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Expect a lovely surprise today. For example, you might meet someone new who is delightful, or you might hear wonderful news. You also might be pleased with your surroundings for some reason.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Keep your pockets open, because you can make money today ... out of the blue! Trust your moneymaking ideas. Look for ways to boost your income.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH This is a lovely day! Fair Venus is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which means anything can happen. You will attract new friends and want to party or have an exciting time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH This is a restless day for you. But it’s a happy restless! You feel a sense of eagerness today because you know that something exciting is waiting for you in the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Expect to meet new friends today or to unexpectedly run into old friends. If you are involved in a club, group or organization, something unexpected might happen in this group.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Something unexpected will make you look really good in the eyes of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. (This includes the police.) It could be a promotion, some kudos or accolades, or a special announcement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH A sudden opportunity to travel might drop in your lap today. (Exciting!) Others might hear unexpected news that is favorable regarding publishing, the media or something to do with medicine or the law.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Keep your pockets open today, because gifts, goodies and favors will come your way! We’re talking cold hard cash! Ka-ching! Or you might increase your wealth indirectly through your partner or a third party.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH This is a fabulous day to socialize! Enjoy schmoozing with partners, close friends and members of the general public. In fact, something unexpected might happen. You might meet someone new or hear surprising news.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHHH Expect a pleasant surprise related to your work today. A new co-worker in your midst might be an interesting change. Some of you might hear surprising, pleasant news about your health.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH Love at first sight will occur for some of you today. (Eyes across a crowded room and all that.) Unexpected news about a social outing, possibly even a vacation, will delight you.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

for Saturday, June 12, 2021:

You are optimistic, friendly, sociable and free-spirited! Nevertheless, you are also realistic, reliable and hardworking, but you do need variety in your life. At this time, you want to be free from the constraints you’ve been living with, because you want to explore your own wants and ideas. You might face a major change this year. You want more freedom.