HHHH Alert: Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 1:30 p.m. EDT today (10:30 a.m. PDT). The Moon is in Gemini.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH This is a confusing day, so don’t beat yourself up if you feel lazy or you want to spend a lot of time daydreaming. Nevertheless, jot down any creative ideas that you might have, because you can think outside the box today. Einstein said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.” Tonight: An intense conversation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Everything to do with finances, shopping and earning money is subject to confusion today. Therefore, tread carefully! Postpone important financial decisions. Do not shop except for food or gas. (See above.) Tonight: Money discussions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH The Moon is still in your sign today, but now it’s at odds with fuzzy Neptune, which will encourage daydreams. This is why it’s a poor day to make important decisions. (Use caution against things that cloud your judgment.) Tonight: You need to talk.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today you might seek a dreamy escape because you want to “get away from all this.” This is a poor day to embark on something new that requires clear thinking. It’s also a poor day to make important decisions. But you will be interested in studying supernatural phenomena or secrets. Tonight: Dig deep.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH A conversation with a friend might be confusing. For starters, you might idealize this person in an unrealistic way. Or perhaps the conversation between the two of you will be like two ships passing in the night. Many interactions are confusing today. (Yikes!) Tonight: Keep things light.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Conversations with partners and close friends, as well as bosses and parents, are subject to misunderstandings today. Your best defense is to clarify anything that’s important. Make sure others know what you are saying. Make sure you know what they are saying. Tonight: Listen carefully.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You might be interested in ancient subjects, philosophies and fables, especially stories that hearken back to the times of Arthur and Merlin. Today your curiosity is aroused because you are more sensitive to everything around you, which, in turn, puts a new possibility on everything. Tonight: Enjoy fantasies.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Although you might be focused on shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters or anything that you hold jointly with someone else, this is a poor day to make decisions regarding these matters. For one thing, most of this day is a Moon Alert; in addition to which, it’s a foggy day all day anyhow. Oy! Tonight: A passionate discussion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Be extra clear in all your communications with family members and partners, because there’s a lot of room for confusion today. If you feel offended by what someone says, wait a minute, because you can probably chalk this up to a confused communication. Tonight: Busy conversation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH It’s important to know that information concerning your health might be mistaken today or confused. Therefore, this is the classic time to get a second opinion on another day. You also might have an issue with a pet, particularly with poison or food that is bad. Tonight: Get organized.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You will spend a lot of time daydreaming today; however, for those who work in the arts, some of these daydreams might be creative possibilities. Make notes, but don’t act on them today during the Moon Alert. Parents should know where their children are. Tonight: Be creative.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HH A family conversation could be confusing today, especially if substance abuse is involved. Or perhaps you will resort to some childhood attitudes, which ultimately will mislead you. This can happen. Hey, you’re an adult now. Tonight: Family discussions.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

For Thursday, June 10, 2021:

You are mentally sharp and creative, and you love music. You are independent and persistent. You are also generous. You are entering a busy, fast-paced year full of many different kinds of activities. You will enjoy the company of others and vice versa. You might join forces with someone you have not seen in a while.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult