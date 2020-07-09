ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might discover that not everyone is susceptible to your charm and style.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You hear some information that might force you to take a second look at a decision.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You might feel that you have to jump over an obstacle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Feelings run high around you. You might discover that a partner or loved one is closed down and unwilling to relate.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Reach out for a loved one or a friend at a distance. You will enjoy playing catch-up with each other’s news.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Relating to a loved one happens naturally. You could find that others may want to spend time with you on an individual level.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Be more accepting of what goes on with a close loved one or partner.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your intensity melts someone’s resistance. Others cannot do what you can with this person.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You might want to present options, as others appreciate your ability to absorb facts and create a more positive outcome than originally thought possible.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You might feel as if you are preventing a loved one or housemate from doing something.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Make calls; catch up on others’ news. You might need to shake off your low energy.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Be aware of the costs of proceeding as you would like. Saying “no” to an expenditure might be appropriate.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019:
This year, do not let low energy or negativity become too prominent in your choices. You might want to do yoga or some other uplifting activity. You have the potential to achieve a long-term desire this year. Do not block yourself from that possibility.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult