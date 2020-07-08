ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH A feeling of lightness and hope is generated.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Always the financial wizard of the zodiac, you have kept a close eye on changing trends in the world of money.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You enjoy learning and are something of a perpetual student.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Inspirational ideas about your career path sets you apart from the crowd at work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH An existing relationship develops new depths of beauty and tenderness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Health is a favorite topic for Virgos, but be careful of over-treating any maladies or mixing different medicines.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Romantic interludes have a surprise and fated quality.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Balance sentiment and affection with humor and regard for the growth and goals of loved ones.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Often you have been accused of being tactless, but you will be able to lose that foot-in-mouth reputation forever today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH Expect subtle power plays to unfold regarding money and possessions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Your natural dignity and self-control will help you gracefully balance your domestic life with your professional persona.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Your perpetually active inner life will become more colorful and vivid.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Tuesday, July 7, 2020:
Pragmatic and hardworking, it drives you nuts not being able to work, but you do very well financially this year. So responsible are you that it behooves you to lighten up; you can be hilariously witty. If single, an old tie could break and a new one emerge this year. If attached, love trends are definitely improving. You need to take time off just to enjoy each other
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult