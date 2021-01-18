ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★★ There will be much to celebrate today. A time of growth and opportunity commences. Select goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ A lost love or abandoned project could suddenly assume new importance. You are highly imaginative and creative today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ Today brings teamwork and cooperation to assure success. Charming and talented associates create opportunities for you to fulfill a cherished wish.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★ Career matters are of prime concern. Your deep devotion leads you above and beyond the call of duty now.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ Discussions and written messages produce many good works today. Travel will be more rewarding than expected, if you can travel safely.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★★ The veil to the afterlife will be especially transparent today. Be flexible and objective. Important matters demand your attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★ Your closest relationships will require some effort today. The secret to maintaining harmony is to try to see both sides. Be a very good listener.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★ If a vehicle needs replacing, start to examine your options promptly. Verify departure times and reservations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ Today brings a burst of artistic energy and sets the stage for commitments and meaningful creativity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★★ Today brings some wonderful opportunities to acquire a larger, more comfortable dwelling or workspace.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★★ Today finds you more relaxed than you have been in many months. Pleasant greeting cards, jokes or thoughtful telephone calls will improve all kinds of exchanges.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★ Accept financial parameters gracefully. Security issues are accented. Any anger linked to work issues or past sacrifices you've made will lessen.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021:
Electric, creative and influential, you open people's minds. This year, you transform a hum-drum project into something exceptional, and it becomes powerful and successful.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult