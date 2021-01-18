Alignment Check
vchal

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

★★★★★ There will be much to celebrate today. A time of growth and opportunity commences. Select goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

★★★★ A lost love or abandoned project could suddenly assume new importance. You are highly imaginative and creative today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

★★★★ Today brings teamwork and cooperation to assure success. Charming and talented associates create opportunities for you to fulfill a cherished wish.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

★★★ Career matters are of prime concern. Your deep devotion leads you above and beyond the call of duty now.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

★★★★ Discussions and written messages produce many good works today. Travel will be more rewarding than expected, if you can travel safely.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

★★★★★ The veil to the afterlife will be especially transparent today. Be flexible and objective. Important matters demand your attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

★★★ Your closest relationships will require some effort today. The secret to maintaining harmony is to try to see both sides. Be a very good listener.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

★★ If a vehicle needs replacing, start to examine your options promptly. Verify departure times and reservations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

★★★★ Today brings a burst of artistic energy and sets the stage for commitments and meaningful creativity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

★★★★★ Today brings some wonderful opportunities to acquire a larger, more comfortable dwelling or workspace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

★★★★★ Today finds you more relaxed than you have been in many months. Pleasant greeting cards, jokes or thoughtful telephone calls will improve all kinds of exchanges.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

★★★ Accept financial parameters gracefully. Security issues are accented. Any anger linked to work issues or past sacrifices you've made will lessen.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021:

Electric, creative and influential, you open people's minds. This year, you transform a hum-drum project into something exceptional, and it becomes powerful and successful.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult