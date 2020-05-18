ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today draws vivid dreams and insights. Your emotions and desires are strong.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Your state of mind benefits from peace and quiet and simplicity today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Human interest values such as friendship are worth more than business acumen today.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH It is not the time to procrastinate; protect the reputation you have worked hard to establish.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH There are marvelous social prospects with foreign-born or well-traveled friends.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today attracts you to subcultures and mysteries. Detective and occult or thriller themes in movies and books are engrossing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Love attachments undergo a catharsis. You discover how to rise above jealousy or insecurity to bring a more transcendent and supportive quality to love.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You can treat an old illness or establish a more wholesome daily routine today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Your social life is enlivened by invitations and visits via Zoom.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH Today sees you looking for ways to improve and protect your home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Timely responses are appreciated by others. Reassuring words from you assure security and goodwill.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Patience and practicality are the keys to security today. Keep working and resist the temptation to overextend, gamble or take on a large debt load.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Tuesday, May 19, 2020:
Energetic and just, you work hard this year to achieve your goals, which you do with superb mastery. Your eloquence inspires others. Finances are a challenge, and you must learn to trust a helper in this regard.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult