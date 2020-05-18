ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today draws vivid dreams and insights. Your emotions and desires are strong.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Your state of mind benefits from peace and quiet and simplicity today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Human interest values such as friendship are worth more than business acumen today.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH It is not the time to procrastinate; protect the reputation you have worked hard to establish.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH There are marvelous social prospects with foreign-born or well-traveled friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today attracts you to subcultures and mysteries. Detective and occult or thriller themes in movies and books are engrossing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Love attachments undergo a catharsis. You discover how to rise above jealousy or insecurity to bring a more transcendent and supportive quality to love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You can treat an old illness or establish a more wholesome daily routine today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Your social life is enlivened by invitations and visits via Zoom.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

HHH Today sees you looking for ways to improve and protect your home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Timely responses are appreciated by others. Reassuring words from you assure security and goodwill.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Patience and practicality are the keys to security today. Keep working and resist the temptation to overextend, gamble or take on a large debt load.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

for Tuesday, May 19, 2020:

Energetic and just, you work hard this year to achieve your goals, which you do with superb mastery. Your eloquence inspires others. Finances are a challenge, and you must learn to trust a helper in this regard.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult