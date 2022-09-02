Tomato Fest set for Thursday News-Press NOW Sep 2, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tomatoes will be the topic at a special event held by the Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners next week. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners will present Tomato Fest from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the MU Extention office, 4125 Mitchell Ave.In addition to tomato recipes and tastings, the free event will include programs on growing tomatoes, preserving the crop and getting the best soil. There also will be information on growing peppers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tomato Fest Agriculture Food Program Recipe Crop Soil Pepper × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Husband and father tired of being ignored at home Life New beau sets sleeping conditions for marriage Life 'Family failure' refuses to enable sibling's behavior Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for Sept. 3 Life Horoscopes for Sept. 2 Life Horoscopes for Sept. 1 Local Forecast 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
