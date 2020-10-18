Caring for plants and flowers in the late fall and winter months can become a chore with temperatures climbing into the 60s and 70s during the day and dipping down into the 20s and 30s at night.
While most plants can handle a short period of freezing temperatures, it is still important to think about how to prepare vegetation properly.
“I would at least cover those plants with temperatures in the lower 30s,” said Bob Stubblefield, owner of Moffett Nursery and Garden Shop. “Do not cover with plastic but with something that breathes, like a bedsheet cloth.”
Most plants will freeze if left in 28-degree or colder temperatures for longer than five hours.
“Many tropical and temperate plants should be brought inside during the winter and can return to the outside during the spring,” Stubblefield said. “They need to be put in a location with indirect sunlight in the winter.”
Putting plants closer to the window or adding artificial light, such as fluorescent bulbs, can provide adequate energy lost from natural sunlight.
“Plants don’t go by the date on the calendar,” Stubblefield said. “They go by the weather, and days are getting shorter, cooler, and nights are longer.”
Plants will go dominant and instead of continuing to grow, they will save energy for the harsher months ahead.
“They are not going to require as much moisture now,” Stubblefield said. “Since there has been little rain though, now is the time to go ahead and give them a drink.”
Turning on the hose and slowly letting the water trickle down to the root is the best method for assuring the plant's survival.
“If you are going to plant something in the ground, you have to make sure it is hardy for our zone 5,” Stubblefield said.
Stubblefield said his nursery has stayed busy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with more people staying home and beginning home projects. Business usually will slow for the industry around Thanksgiving, he said.
"We've been very fortunate that we've had a number of our loyal customers and new customers come in,” Stubblefield said.