Different soil and light make all the difference in success with plants. I’ve learned that the hard way as this will be the fourth house I’ve lived in in 18 years. Since my husband and I moved into a new condo a few months ago, we are studying what to plant and where.
Before I became a voracious reader of fall gardening tips, I thought fall plants were pretty much mums and hostas. But butterfly bushes are now my favorites.
We planted the smaller Pugster varieties — white and purple — and we have seen stunning monarch butterflies every single day. The Pugsters are about 2-foot squares and perfectly blend in with other shrubs and flowers. They also are more compact than traditional butterfly bushes that can get pretty big.
Thanks to a couple of articles and a chat with employees at Stan’s Garden Center, we found that these plants will grow well in our region and they are deer resistant.
Lucky for us, right now is a great time for planting and local garden stores have a nice selection of plants and shrubs. Late summer and fall are a little less stressful on new plants. Read on for a few of the things we are planting.
Hosta holding me hostage
It’s time to dig in again. My mom had plenty of beautiful hostas, and I’m looking forward to seeing some new greenery and the colorful sedum.
I have found so many I like, I can’t make up my mind. I really don’t have room for everything I want to plant, and there are 3,000 varieties of hosta to choose from. Uh-oh. That’s a lot of choosing.
Shadowland Etched Glass hosta will reach 18 inches tall and spread outward 3 feet and the Empress Wu is even bigger — 3 to 4 feet tall with a spread up to 6 feet.
Enough about hosta. Here are a few more garden favorites.
Petals of many colors
Many flowers look like daisies. I love daisies but for some reason I never had any luck with them in any garden I have tried to grow them.
The traditional daisy grows 1 to 3 feet tall and spreads. I’m hoping for that kind of luck next year. I plan to plant a few around the condo this year.
The Purple Coneflower is another favorite and one of mine, too. I’ve left these behind at two different houses. I plan to get these guys installed as soon as I can at the new place.
Black-eyed Susans have a bit of a daisy appearance, and they also look like miniature sunflowers. I have had great luck with them. They are flourishing here at the new place.
Forsythia had a good year
Another plant we had great luck with at our former home was forsythia. We planted them in partial shade and they hated it. We later moved two young plants to a sunny landscape island that they quickly took over and grew so wide and so tall that they lit up the yard. They can grow 10 feet tall and spread to 12 feet in width. Give these plants some room to grow and wowsers — you will need a ladder to keep up with trimming them. When they aren’t blooming, they add beautiful greenery. There are dwarf versions available that are about 3 feet tall and 3 feet wide. That might be on our list.