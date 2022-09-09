IMG_1991.jpg

Sharon Weiser's garden in St. Joseph is shown. Weiser is a co-chair of the Midwest Gardening Symposium set for Sept. 24 at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

The Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners is looking to begin a new tradition by hosting its first Midwest Gardening Symposium at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art at the end of this month. 

Sharon Weiser, a co-chair of the symposium, said the goal of the event is to bring gardeners together and teach those in the community who either want to learn how to garden or share tips to elevate existing skills. Sharing education is a main priority for the Master Gardeners.  

GARDEN SYMPOSIUM.jpg

