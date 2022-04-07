Good skin comes from a combination of factors including good genes and skincare products to regular facials and diet.
“I feel like good skin comes from the inside out,” said Michelle Dack, RN, licensed medical aesthetician and certified laser technician at Reveal Wellness & Med Spa in St. Joseph. “It actually comes from good gut health. It’s not eating sugar and carbs, drinking lots of water and wearing a good sunblock, even if it’s just an SPF 30.”
Dack said sun damage is the number one reason for losing collagen. Ultraviolet radiation causes DNA changes in the skin that leads to premature aging and skin cancer, according to the Yale School of Medicine.
“When you lose that (collagen) structure, that’s when everything drops,” Dack said. “That’s why you get fine lines, brown spots. My big thing is the sun. I’ve seen too many skin cancer patients and I know too many people who have died of melanoma.”
Daily sunblock, even in the winter, coupled with a skincare regime of removing makeup, washing the face and applying moisturizer are simple preventative measures.
Another step is regular facials.
“I know it’s a luxury thing right now, but facials are huge if you can do them monthly,” Dack said. “Just going in and getting off that top layer of dead skin cells. As you get older, our skin cells are turning over slower and slower. Exfoliation and cleaned out pores are key.”
Because of their cost, most spas and dermatological offices offer memberships that offer incentives for regular services. Many include a free service with their memberships.
Some of the most common facials are European, HydraFacial and Microdermabrasion.
A European facial is a treatment that gives a thorough, deep cleaning to the face and neck.
HydraFacial uses a medical-grade device to cleanse, exfoliate and infuse the skin with serums.
A Microdermabrasion is a procedure that uses a minimally abrasive tool to gently sand the skin, which removes thicker, uneven layers.
Not all facials are one size fits all. Most aestheticians provide customized facials to suit the skincare needs of their clients.
“There are no two facials the same,” Dack said.
When new clients come in to see her, she said she talks to them about which facials would be best for their needs. Aestheticians should always be accessing the skin, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.