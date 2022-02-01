Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary has made a $350,000 donation that will be used for new cancer care areas at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph.
The gift will name the cancer Ribbon Walk and Caregiver Lounge and support the addition of the cancer survivorship clinic. It is the largest commitment in history by the auxiliary.
“The Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary is both pleased and proud to pledge $350,000 to support the expansion and renovation of the Mosaic Cancer Care,” said Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Board President Cheryl Hale. “Making this commitment to Mosaic underscores the auxiliary’s mission to provide support that enhances health care in our community."
The cancer survivorship clinic will be located within Cancer Care. It will include a multi-purpose education room, therapy services, wellness/exercise gym, spiritual health services, massage, acupuncture and acupressure and a patient library.
The lavender Ribbon Walk will be dedicated to patients who have fought cancer and will be located north of the cancer center. Pavers will be available for purchase in honor or memory of a loved one. The Caregiver Lounge will provide a place for Mosaic caregivers to relax.
Dana McDaniel, director of oncology clinical services, said caregivers are grateful for the gift.
“We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from the auxiliary and for their continued support to the oncology community and caregivers,” McDaniel said. “The funds will allow us to provide additional services to our patients and their families. It will also support the providers and caregivers that devote such compassionate, admirable and quality care to our oncology patients.”
The auxiliary is a group of volunteers who promote community goodwill and provide support to enhance health care for Mosaic patients and their families.
