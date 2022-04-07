Cultivating a healthy lifestyle through fitness is a great plan at any age, but it is especially true for senior adults.
There are many benefits to staying active, and group fitness helps seniors remain socially connected, improves mental capacity and increases strength and mobility, allowing one to bounce back faster after an illness.
The Atchison YMCA gives local people a place to come for fitness classes.
“Our enhanced fitness classes are a vital part of an individual’s routine to help with their arthritis,” said Lorrin Affield, executive director of the Atchison YMCA. “We also have a fitness class that helps increase your cardiovascular and muscular endurance.”
SilverSneakers is a program developed to help with upper-body strength using hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles, and a special ball that can be alternated with low-impact aerobic choreography. A chair can be used for standing support, stretching and relaxation exercises.
While exercising is important, you can do yourself great harm if you go about it the wrong way. Most facilities employ trainers who will be able to set up a program tailored to an individual’s needs.
But those who don’t live near a fitness facility can get the same benefits with a program developed specifically for those who are exercising from a sedentary environment. Here are some exercises that are meant to help sedentary adults back onto the path of strengthening and toning muscles.
No matter what type of exercise you’re doing, always warm up first. Simple stretches, walking and swinging the arms will awaken the body and get it ready for a more strenuous form of exercise. Muscles, tendons and ligaments need to be gradually awakened. Start with easy stretches, do a short walk and build in length. Move your arms over your head, swing them to the side and do some airplane motions if possible. Do not attempt to lift weights because your muscles need to work up to lifting heavy objects.
Walking is a great way to build strength and endurance. Start with a five-minute walk on flat terrain. After you have mastered that exercise, increase the steepness of the terrain and continue to do five minutes. Eventually, you will increase your time to 10, 15 and 20 minutes.
Arm stretches are another way to get back into shape. To start, when you are walking swing your arms and rotate using a palms-up and palms-down routine. This helps strengthen the biceps and underarm muscles. You can also do airplane motions with your arms after accomplishing the swinging motion.
Finally, learn how to breathe for long-distance walks. When sedentary, breathe in, hold your breath, count to 10, breathe out. Then breathe in, hold your breath for a count of 20, breathe out. On walks do the same exercise, which will help control your oxygen level and give you more energy.
