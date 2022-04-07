A Hiawatha, Kansas, couple with years of medical experience is offering Botox cosmetic services through their business, Williams Therapeutics.
Dustin and Hollie Williams live in Hiawatha with their two daughters. Dustin Williams, DNP, APRN, is a provider at Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital, where he has been for several years. He specializes in emergency and inpatient medicine and also teaches in the nurse practitioner program at Missouri Valley College.
Hollie Williams, MSN, APRN, works in family medicine at Kickapoo Nation Health Center and Freedom Hospice based in Hiawatha.
Late last year, the couple decided to delve into the world of Botox, which offers a variety of healing benefits in addition to helping smooth out wrinkles. According to information at
botoxcomestic.com, Botox Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow’s feet and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.
“We had several friends contact us that wanted to try Botox and there was no place close to provide this service, so we figured why can’t we?” Dustin Williams said.
Williams said Botox works by blocking signals from the nerves to the muscles, which also has been found to help some patients suffering from migraines or chronic headaches. Botox also has been determined to help people who have tics and spasms because of a nerve disease like cerebral palsy.
“Common uses include treatment of migraine and tension headaches as well as to reduce the appearance of wrinkles,” he said.
Botox is only available by injection directly into the area of treatment. Treatment is provided for clients typically age 18 and over, but Williams said there are circumstances when younger clients can be considered. Treatment requires minimal downtime, as patients can return to their daily routine immediately after leaving. Results can be detected within 24 to 48 hours.
“We offer services on a concierge basis as well as are available to do small groups or parties,” he said. “So essentially we find a time and place that will work for you.”
The Williamses continue to work the Therapeutics business into their schedules, and Dustin Williams said he also is taking courses to offer dermal fillers.
For more information on Botox treatment, go to botoxcosmetic.com or find Williams Therapeutics on Facebook.
